Is ChatGPT down? Live updates as we track issues with the site and app
OpenAI has acknowledged the issue
Whether you’re asking ChatGPT for a morning update, a topical question, or really want to give the new Agent mode a try, it appears that OpenAI’s main product is having some issues this morning.
As evident from over 1,500 reports in the US and nearing 1,000 reports in the UK on Down Detector – a site that tracks issues with platforms – and an update on OpenAI’s own status page, ChatGPT is having some issues this morning.
Interestingly, according to the bulletin posted, this interruption appears not to be impacting free ChatGPT users. OpenAI writes, “Elevated errors on ChatGPT for all paid users,” but the teams are working on a fix.
This is one of the more recent ChatGPT outages and doesn’t yet seem as widespread as previous ones, which have taken down the whole AI chatbot for several hours. Either way, stick with TechRadar as we’re now live blogging the issues impacting ChatGPT.
OpenAI states that it's still working on resolving this partial outage, but it appears that for most individuals who reported the issue, ChatGPT is now functioning normally.
The latest status update, posted at 9:41 AM ET, reads, "We're continuing to work on mitigation."
I did ask ChatGPT about the issues this morning, and it recommends retrying to send a message if it fails or refreshing the page after a minute or two.
Reports on Down Detector indicate that the issue is starting to resolve, which may mean that OpenAI's efforts to fix it are progressing smoothly. As of 9:10AM ET, Down Detector in the US shows 164 reports, and in the UK at 9:12AM shows 81 reports.
Both of those fall within the normal range for reports that don't necessarily indicate a larger issue. Considering OpenAI has confirmed an ongoing issue, it likely means we're closer to a full resolution.
OpenAI's status page indicates that this partial outage has been ongoing for 37 minutes and that most of the issues are related to conversations with ChatGPT. Meaning that the AI might be erroring out when responding to a query from you or just not responding at all.
OpenAI confirms there's an issue
OpenAI has been quick to confirm issues, providing an update that it has identified the issue as of 8:38AM ET. Here's the full message on the status page.
Elevated errors on ChatGPT for all paid users
We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services.
We are working on implementing a mitigation.
It's listed as a partial outage that's still ongoing and is mostly impacting paid users. I have my own ChatGPT Plus account and haven't encountered any issues as of yet, although reports on Down Detector are still in the low thousands – 1,500 in the US and approximately 700 in the UK.
It's possible that this has a shorter-lasting impact on ChatGPT's services this morning.