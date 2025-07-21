Is ChatGPT down? Live updates as we track issues with the site and app

Whether you’re asking ChatGPT for a morning update, a topical question, or really want to give the new Agent mode a try, it appears that OpenAI’s main product is having some issues this morning.

As evident from over 1,500 reports in the US and nearing 1,000 reports in the UK on Down Detector – a site that tracks issues with platforms – and an update on OpenAI’s own status page, ChatGPT is having some issues this morning.

Interestingly, according to the bulletin posted, this interruption appears not to be impacting free ChatGPT users. OpenAI writes, “Elevated errors on ChatGPT for all paid users,” but the teams are working on a fix.

This is one of the more recent ChatGPT outages and doesn’t yet seem as widespread as previous ones, which have taken down the whole AI chatbot for several hours. Either way, stick with TechRadar as we’re now live blogging the issues impacting ChatGPT.