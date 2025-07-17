OpenAI just teased something big – here's everything we think could be coming, and live updates as it happens

Well, in true OpenAI fashion, the AI giant is teasing something big. At first, there was a pretty cryptic video teasing a livestream for later today that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and then a follow-up post that shed a bit more light.

OpenAI is promising to spill the beans soon, though. With a livestream kicking off at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, and 6PM BST, we'll embed the watch link as soon as it's live below, and TechRadar will bring you the news as it breaks.

So what can we expect? Well, the rumors are flying high as OpenAI could show off GPT-5, a new version of Operator, and even an AI-powered browser has been teased.

The video shown, which ends with a note of the live stream, has a mouse cursor moving between five teams, and the follow-up post reads "ChatGPT 🤝 Deep research 🤝 Operator." Certainly, that checks off the boxes for OpenAI's main products, so this will be big.