OpenAI just teased something big – here's everything we think could be coming, and live updates as it happens
Could it be GPT-5 or Operator?
Well, in true OpenAI fashion, the AI giant is teasing something big. At first, there was a pretty cryptic video teasing a livestream for later today that was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and then a follow-up post that shed a bit more light.
OpenAI is promising to spill the beans soon, though. With a livestream kicking off at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, and 6PM BST, we'll embed the watch link as soon as it's live below, and TechRadar will bring you the news as it breaks.
So what can we expect? Well, the rumors are flying high as OpenAI could show off GPT-5, a new version of Operator, and even an AI-powered browser has been teased.
The video shown, which ends with a note of the live stream, has a mouse cursor moving between five teams, and the follow-up post reads "ChatGPT 🤝 Deep research 🤝 Operator." Certainly, that checks off the boxes for OpenAI's main products, so this will be big.
Live stream description offers some clues...
The YouTube page for the live stream of the OpenAI announcement has offered some clues as to what we might be about to get.
In the description for the live stream it says: "Join Sam Altman, Casey Chu, Isa Fulford, Yash Kumar, and Zhiqing Sun as they introduce our unified agentic model in ChatGPT."
So, what does a "unified agent model in ChatGPT" mean? It could be a new ChatGPT model that will decide for you which tool would best suit your query. So, instead of you selecting more powerful LLM it would decide if what you're asking is complex enough to deserve a more powerful reasoning model, or deep research tool, or if you would be better off with a more lightweight model.
Interesting times!
What will OpenAI release today?
There’s a lot of speculation about what OpenAI will be announcing today, after a mysterious video on its X.com feed:
However, an hour ago it posted again with this update:
Which contains the words: “ChatGPT / Deep research / Operator. Livestream in 3 hours.” There are handshake icons between each of the three words, indicating that the systems are talking to each other in some way.
So what happens when ChatGPT talks to Deep research, which talks to Operator? Some have speculated that OpenAI are about to release a new browser with agentic properties.
The timing would be interesting, since the new Perplexity browser called Comet has just been released and we were certainly impressed with our first look. John-Anthony Disotto commented: “In an age where we are constantly seeking innovations to transform our lives, it’s become increasingly common for products and software to not live up to their billing. Comet might still have its quirks, like issues related to some prompts crashing when the AI meets a hurdle, but initial impressions leave me yearning for more. I didn’t understand the point of an AI web browser, but after 48 hours with Comet, I’m convinced that having a smart assistant built into your internet experience will transform our lives forever.”
Let's kick things off with the teasers that OpenAI posted on X this AM, and a reminder we're about 45 minutes away from the livestream starting.
ChatGPT 🤝 Deep research 🤝 OperatorLivestream in 3 hours.July 17, 2025
