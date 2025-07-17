Netflix confirms Assassin's Creed live-action TV show is in the works, and I'm praying it doesn't silently kill the popular video game series
It's said to be a "high-octane" live action series
- Netflix has announced an Assassin's Creed TV series is coming to the streamer
- It has been in the making for almost five years but we don't have much information yet
- The plot describes the series as "a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions"
Netflix has greenlit an Assassin's Creed TV adaptation, giving me hope once again after previous attempts to adapt the video game for the screen have flopped.
In 2016, the Michael Fassbender led movie was critically panned and received an 18% Rotten Tomatoes critical score. But news that the story is coming to one of the best streaming services has piqued my interest.
We have seen some huge success with video game adaptations recently, of course, like Prime Video's Fallout or HBO's The Last of Us, so we can only hope that second time's a charm when it comes to Assassin's Creed.
What do we know about Netflix's Assassin's Creed?
At the time of writing, we don't know much. Netflix hasn't released a trailer or a cast list, but they have confirmed who is leading the project.
Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (Westworld) and David Wiener (Halo) will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers on the Assassin's Creed series. Given their work on some big shows, this does fill me with hope.
The Halo video game to screen adaptation scored a healthy 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it worthy of a spot on our best Paramount+ shows, so that's a positive start.
In terms of plot, all we have so far is a statement from Tudum which reads: "Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will."
It adds: “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”
That isn't a lot to go off, and fans of the video games already know the universe well, so it will be interesting to see how far it sticks with or deviates from the source material.
Either way, I'm excited to give this one a go and pray it will one day be added to our best Netflix shows list.
