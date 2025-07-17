If you're looking for a solid, low-cost laptop for your small business, or you're heading to university in the coming months and need an everyday workhorse, the Dell 15 Laptop might fit the bill.

It combines capable hardware, modern design, and generous storage for well under $500, making it a good option for buyers who need speed and reliability without stretching their budget.

On paper, the Dell 15 Laptop certainly delivers strong value. With an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, it's well-equipped for daily productivity.

Dell 15 Laptop: was $650 now $450 at Dell The Dell 15 Laptop offers excellent performance for under $500, with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's ideal for students or small business use, but the HDMI 1.4 port means no 4K external display at 60Hz. Still, if that's not a deal breaker for you, for everyday productivity, it's a solid, affordable machine that gets most of the essentials right.

Students can rely on the 15 Laptop for research and multitasking, and small business owners will appreciate the 120Hz FHD display for managing documents, video calls, and light creative work.

The inclusion of 16GB memory as a single stick leaves room for an easy upgrade, and the 1TB storage is welcome, especially at this price point.

Build quality is predictably plastic, but functional. Weighing just under 4.2 pounds, it’s still portable enough for travel or hybrid work setups.

Connectivity includes three USB ports, USB-C, an SD card slot, and HDMI. Sadly, here’s where it falls short for business users: the HDMI 1.4 port doesn’t support 4K output at 60Hz.

For those who depend on an external monitor for spreadsheets, editing, or presenting in 4K, that’s a limitation. Many budget laptops cut corners, but 4K HDMI support is becoming standard and this omission may be frustrating for anyone hoping to run dual displays or use a 4K projector.

Despite that, at $449.99 (down $200 from its $649.99 MSRP), the performance-to-price ratio is hard to beat for basic office tasks, video meetings, and browser-heavy workloads, and Dell is well known for building reliable laptops that last.

Should you require different specs, the Dell 15 Laptop can be customized prior to ordering.

