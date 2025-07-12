While Prime Day was causing a fuss, the best laptop deal was quietly at Dell the entire time
Dell had pretty much all the best laptop deals, actually
It's only one man's opinion, but I rate Dell's laptop deals this week way more than Amazon's. I know Prime Day has been going on - but I always tend to look elsewhere when it comes to cheap Windows laptops as TechRadar's deals editor.
For a budget laptop, you'll won't find a better choice right now than the Dell 15 laptop for $499 (was $639) at the official Dell Store. It's not a high-end machine sure, but it's impressive considering you get a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for well under $500. I've scanned through hundreds of laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and others this week and I've just come full circle to this as my 'sensible' budget buy.
Of course, there are a few other great laptop deals at Dell, which I've rounded up just below. They include higher-end and cheaper options, so check those out if the Dell 15 doesn't fit the bill. They're all part of the store's 'Black Friday in July' sale so they're generally at record-low prices or at a steep discount.
My favorite 'sensible' laptop deal today
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much that this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Other great laptop deals to consider
Processor: Intel Core 3-100U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
The Intel Core 3-100U chip in the Dell 15 laptop isn't the most powerful you can get, but it's more than enough for basic computing work, and for less than $250, you're going to be hard pressed to find a 15-inch, full Windows 11 Home laptop with these kinds of specs.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!
Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.
More of this weekend's best sales
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
