While Prime Day was causing a fuss, the best laptop deal was quietly at Dell the entire time

It's only one man's opinion, but I rate Dell's laptop deals this week way more than Amazon's. I know Prime Day has been going on - but I always tend to look elsewhere when it comes to cheap Windows laptops as TechRadar's deals editor.

For a budget laptop, you'll won't find a better choice right now than the Dell 15 laptop for $499 (was $639) at the official Dell Store. It's not a high-end machine sure, but it's impressive considering you get a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for well under $500. I've scanned through hundreds of laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and others this week and I've just come full circle to this as my 'sensible' budget buy.

Of course, there are a few other great laptop deals at Dell, which I've rounded up just below. They include higher-end and cheaper options, so check those out if the Dell 15 doesn't fit the bill. They're all part of the store's 'Black Friday in July' sale so they're generally at record-low prices or at a steep discount.

My favorite 'sensible' laptop deal today

Dell 15 Laptop: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much that this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.

Other great laptop deals to consider

Dell 15 Laptop: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 3-100U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The Intel Core 3-100U chip in the Dell 15 laptop isn't the most powerful you can get, but it's more than enough for basic computing work, and for less than $250, you're going to be hard pressed to find a 15-inch, full Windows 11 Home laptop with these kinds of specs.

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core 7-150U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.

Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $829.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!

Save $400 Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.

