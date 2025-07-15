The 8 best laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale: XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron from just $249
Save up to $500 on one of Dell's latest models this week
Whether you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop or a basic cheap machine for college, the Dell Black Friday in July sale is a great choice this week. The official Dell Store currently has discounts across its entire range of Inspiron, Plus, XPS, and Alienware laptops.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the eight best laptop deals in the Dell Black Friday in July sale below, which start at just $249 and go up to an eye-watering $2,459. In short, there's something for everyone here.
In terms of sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat the Dell 15 laptop for $449.99 (was $639) right now. This is a listing that I recommended heavily to our readers last week during Prime Day because I thought it was superior to Amazon's cheap laptop deals. It's not a high-end machine, but a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is great for under $500.
For a higher-end choice, consider options like the Dell XPS 13 for $1,049 (was $1,499) or the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop for $1,149 (was $1,399). Both are heavily discounted thanks to the Black Friday in July sale and feature gorgeous high-end designs and powerful components. Read more about these laptop deals, as well as others, just down below.
Dell Black Friday in July sale
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-7520U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB SSD
Need a cheap laptop for the basics? This Dell 15 laptop is easily one of the best on the market right now. At just under 300 bucks you're getting an impressive Ryzen 5 chipset and spacious 512GB storage drive, which is something that's still pretty rare at this price point. Even though this machine still only comes with 8GB of RAM, it's still absolutely perfect for doing school work, browsing, or basic work tasks on a budget.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Dell 15 Laptop gets the nod from me if you're on a budget but want a reliable work-from-home laptop or school laptop. Not only is it comfortably under $500, but you're also getting a decently sized 1TB SSD and a Ryzen 7 chipset that will easily cruise through most tasks. Aside from gaming, there actually isn't much that this basic laptop can't handle. It's nothing fancy, but it's a great buy for $450 for sure.
Processor: Intel Core 7-150U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you want a relatively small laptop on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 is a fantastic choice. While it's a little pricier than some options, the combination of an Intel Core 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes this one great for even relatively demanding applications. At 14-inches, it's also much more portable than some 16-inch and bigger options.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a bit on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display, meaning it's absolutely stacked with features. If I were looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during official sales, as we often see significant price cuts on what are some of the best laptops currently available. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions.
Graphics card: RTX 5060
Processor: Intel Core 7-240H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
This Alienware Aurora 16 is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals at the official Dell Store today. With a combination of an RTX 5060 graphics card and an Intel Core 7 chipset, this one is perfect for smooth gaming at 1080p resolution. It's not a high-end machine in terms of outright power, but it is a premium model with a gorgeous design and decent display.
Graphics card: RTX 5070
Processor: Intel Core 9-240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
If you're looking for more performance, you could instead check out this RTX 5070-equipped Alienware Aurora 16. You not only get a more powerful graphics card with this configuration, but also a better Ultra 9 chipset which should give a nice boost in performance. At $1,599, it's not the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop that's ever been listed but it's pretty good considering Alienware is still a premium brand.
Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core 9-240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Finally, if you're looking for something really special, consider picking up this heavily discounted Alienware Area 51 gaming laptop. Even with a deal, this machine is extremely pricey but you get a powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core 9 chipset. This is the best of the best from Dell, so expect a high-end premium design with excellent build quality and top-tier performance.
