The HP 4th of July sale is officially live, and it offers some of the best laptop deals I've seen so far this summer. Whether you're shopping on a tight budget or looking to invest in a powerful new machine, you can bag discounts of up to 50%.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've scanned through the sale and picked out the best value deals. I've included five recommendations below, with some incredibly affordable options starting at just $270.

• Browse the HP 4th of July sale in full

HP's entry-level devices may not be powerhouses, but they’re perfectly suited for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and email. For something with a little more power, consider HP's excellent OmniBook 5 for $569 (was $1,079), a new model that strikes a great balance between price and performance. It’s equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a solid all-around choice for work, study, and light multitasking.

HP's 4th of July sale also has some impressive deals on Omen-series laptops. A combination of upfront discounts and the promo code LEVELUP20 unlocks some seriously excellent deals on these powerful machines, including this RTX 5070 Ti-equipped HP Omen Max 16 for $1123.99 (was $2379.99).

You can read more about these laptop deals below or head on over to our main 4th of July sales page to see what other early sales retailers are offering today.

The best laptop deals in the HP 4th of July sale

HP Chromebook 14at: was $359.99 now $269.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Celeron N100

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB If you're on a budget and only need a laptop for the basics, you could consider picking up this 14-inch HP Chromebook. It's not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination with these specs, but considering how lightweight ChromeOS is, you don't need much for a smooth experience. If you're just browsing or answering emails, then this cheap Chromebook will be a good choice.

HP Laptop 15t: was $899.99 now $449.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core i7-1355U

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB Another great budget option, this 15-inch HP Laptop features a powerful chipset for the money. You'll get decent performance out of this machine, although a relatively small 256GB SSD means it doesn't have a huge amount of storage. Still, for a basic Windows 11 machine, this laptop is a decent choice.

HP OmniBook 5: was $1,079.99 now $569.99 at HP US Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 34

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB HP's best mid-range laptop deal in the 4th of July sale is this HP OmniBook 5 - one of the brand's latest models. Inside, you get a great chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, meaning that you'll get plenty of performance and storage right out of the box. If you need a reliable everyday laptop with a little bit of power under the hood, then this one is a fantastic choice.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $879.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This HP Omen 16 is easily one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals on the market right now. You can use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to get an additional 20% off this already-discounted machine, which features an RTX 4060 graphics card and a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. Combined, you'll get great bang for the buck for 1080p gaming here.

HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop: was $2,379.99 now $1,123.99 at HP US Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB You can use the code LEVELUP20 at checkout to bring this RTX 5070 Ti-equipped Omen Max gaming laptop down to just over $1,100 today at HP. This is easily one of the cheapest gaming laptops I've ever seen to feature this premium graphics card and you also get a fantastic chipset. If you can make that budget stretch a little then this is a fantastic gaming laptop deal right now.

