4th of July laptop sales 2023: early deals and what to expect

This year's 4th of July laptop sales will be here in just a matter of weeks. Even though it's not one of the biggest sales events of the year, it's still a good opportunity to save on hundreds of laptops and get a very early headstart on your back-to-school shopping.

Once the sales get underway we'll add all the best laptop deals on this very page. Looking to buy today? You can also check in now for any early offers that we think are worth highlighting.

Don't forget, too, that Prime Day is expected to take place in mid-July as well. If nothing grabs you in these sales you can keep an eye out for that as it will also be a great time to pick up a new device if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Meanwhile, our main 4th of July sales hub for a wider look at the best deals from a variety of other categories.

4th of July laptop sales: what to expect

Given we've just had Memorial Day, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect when it comes to the 4th of July laptop sales.

At the budget end, there should be a good number of laptops and Chromebooks fit for basic tasks and simple everyday use. Expect prices to start at around $99 for these devices, which will be smart buys if you just need a laptop for web browsing, sending emails, streaming video and doing schoolwork.

There should also be some excellent value mid-range laptop deals from the likes of HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo. If you've got around $500 to spend on a device that will comfortably handle all your computing needs, multitask with ease and last for a good few years then you'll have lots of options here.

Lastly, at the high end, we'll have an eye out for the return of some of the year's lowest prices on MacBooks. These were popular items just months ago and there's a chance the price of certain models could fall even lower now the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air has launched.

Last year's best 4th of July laptop sales

Lenovo Chromebook S330: $239 $159 at Walmart

This Lenovo Chromebook is offering the standard 32GB of storage (though it is a speedy SSD, not commonly seen at this price) and 4GB RAM many would expect from a cheap machine. However, you're getting a larger 14-inch display here - much more room than we usually see with the 11.6-inch devices in this $100 price range. Plus, with Chrome OS those smaller specs aren't nearly as limiting as they would be on a Windows device.

HP 15z laptop: $379.99 $329.99 at HP

For those after a cheap multi-tasking machine, this HP 15z doubles your RAM up to 8GB, which is generally the standard for a laptop that's going to be used for lighter work. Plus, you're still keeping that speedy 128GB SSD, though dropping down to an AMD Athlon Gold processor.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $488.99 $399.99 at Dell

While many of the cheaper Dell Inspiron 4th of July laptop deals have already sold out at Dell, this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration is still available for $399.99. Those are specs that we would expect to see further into the $400 price range, so you're getting excellent value here with a Ryzen 3 processor at the helm.

Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop: $849.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

A 1TB SSD at just over $700 is stunning value for money and something we rarely see, especially in a larger 17.3-inch machine. While that's not going to be ideal for portability, if you're going to be keeping your laptop at home and need as much power as you can get for under $750 this is your best bet. Not only are you getting a massive amount of fast storage, but there's also an i7 processor (albeit a 10th generation) and 16GB RAM in here.