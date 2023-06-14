4th of July appliance sales 2023: early deals and what to expect

Retailers usually go big for the 4th of July appliance sales. That makes it one of the best times to upgrade your home with a new refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Offers are also widely available on smaller items such as microwaves, vacuum cleaners, air fryers and more. When the sales start, you'll find all the best deals right here.

Until then, we're here to provide you with everything you need to know about the 4th of July appliance sales. We'll bring you all the latest news and info about when the sales start, our thoughts on some of the offers we expect to see next month and share any of the best early deals we find in the weeks ahead.

And while we know that Prime Day is set to take place in mid-July, you'll be better off making any large appliance purchases during this sale as that's not a focus during Amazon's members-only event. Do keep it in mind when looking at any smaller items, though, as it's an ideal time to pick up any of those if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Today's best appliance sales

4th of July appliance sales: what to expect

We expect both major and small appliances will feature heavily in the 4th of July appliance sales.

When it comes to major appliances, keep an eye out for large reductions at retailers such as Best Buy, Samsung and Lowe's. These are usually the best places to look if you're after a new refrigerator, dishwasher or washer and dryer combo. Based on previous years, you should expect to get around $1,000 off many items and extra discounts of 5 - 15% when you buy bundles from the same manufacturer.

There may be opportunities to save even more with some of the latest Best Buy discount codes and Samsung promo codes - do check those out before you hit the buy button.

When it comes to small appliances, there will be lots of cheap items that will be good if you're just after a bargain. Basic coffee machines, air fryers and blenders should be available from around $20, though you will also be able to find more premium options reduced should you be willing to spend more.

Last year's best 4th of July appliance sales

Major appliances: free $100 gift card with appliance packages totalling $1,499 or more

Best Buy is running a huge promotion across major appliances for its 4th of July sale. In it, you get a $100 gift card when you buy an appliance package that totals $1,499 or more. You can combine this with the big discounts of up to $800 available on refrigerators, washer/dryers, ranges and dishwashers by Samsung, Whirlpool and KitchenAid.

Samsung 4th of July appliance sale: save up to $1,550 off major appliances

Samsung's not technically holding a 4th of July sale but its 'Discover Samsung' event overlaps the date and offers some of the best deals you'll find all year at the site. Available this week are massive discounts on major appliances including up to $1,550 in savings on select refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. You can also score free three-day delivery on eligible home appliance purchases.

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $84.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - The Bella Pro Series air fryer has over 3,000 positive reviews on Best Buy and it's now back on sale for $84.99 during its 4th of July Sale. The 8-quart air fryer lets you whip your favorite fried foods with less fat and oil and features nine convenient preset cooking options.

Bella Pro Series 2-qt Digital Air Fryer: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 – You've probably heard a lot of people raving about air fryers so you can finally tell that nagging friend you've got one - and at a bargain price, too. This Bella Pro Series is a basic air fryer that's worth picking up while it's so cheap if you're interested in trying the tech for yourself. It's simple and easy to use, with functions that enable you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.

KitchenAid Pro 5 stand mixer: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy's got some really great price cuts on KitchenAid stand mixers with its 4th of July sales this week, specifically the Pro 5 series. While pricey, these heavy duty mixers are incredibly popular for a reason with their large capacity and rugged design. This Pro series model features 10 interchangeable speeds and a 5 Qt mixing bowl that's big enough for 9 dozen cookies in a single batch.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $21 - The Keurig K-Mini is the perfect coffee machine if space is an issue in your kitchen or home office. At less than 5-inches wide, it'll fit into even the snuggest of rooms while still serving up delicious coffee via the easy-to-use pods and interface. Simply fill it up with water and brew a cup size from anywhere between 6 to 12oz. This price is valid for the Oasis colorway only.

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum: $499 $399.99 at Dyson

Save $100 - Dyson is a sought-after brand that carries a hefty price tag on most of its products. Luckily, the Dyson site has a great 4th of July sale on right now complete with a $100 price cut on the excellent V8 Absolute. This lightweight vacuum is a breeze to use while still offering a ton of power and up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Suitable for both soft and hard floor surfaces, the V8 Absolute is a pricey but worthwhile investment.

