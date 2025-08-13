Dreame has launched the Dazzle hair styler in the US

Adds attachments recognition, digital display and hotter heat settings

Currently on sale for $249.99 (was $299.99)

Dreame has added a new gadget to its haircare lineup – the Dazzle multi-styler – and I'm excited. I've reviewed most of the best Airwrap alternatives on the market, and this looks like the most serious rival to Dyson's super-styler, as well as offering perhaps the best value for money of any dupe.

It doesn't do everything the Airwrap i.d. can (I'll get into the differences below), but there are features I haven't seen in any other dupe, and it's a lot cheaper – half the price at MSRP, and even less than that right now thanks to an early discount: it's currently $249.99 (was $299.99 ) at Dreame. (It's currently only available in the US, but Dreame has a big presence in the UK and I'm hoping it'll launch here soon too at a similar bargain price – I've reached out to the brand for confirmation.)

What features, exactly? Firstly, Dreame has added attachment recognition. So when you snap on, say, a curl barrel, it'll automatically switch to the recommended temperature and speed settings for that attachment. That's still a very rare feature, even amongst the very best hair stylers on the market.

Second, the maximum heat setting has been bumped up. My major complaint with the Dreame AirStyle Pro was that it didn't get hot enough to dry my hair or set in styles (I'm all for protecting my hair from heat damage, but you do need some heat for a hair styler to actually be useful). The Dazzle has a cold setting, and heat settings of 134.6F / 57C and 194F / 90C. That's the same maximum temperature as the Airwrap i.d., whereas the AirStyle Pro topped out at 176F / 80C.

You're also getting a digital display, which shows you at a glance what settings you're using. I'm not so excited about that bit, but I guess it might be helpful.

(Image credit: Dreame)

I've been comparing the Dazzle to the Airwrap, but actually it's perhaps more similar to the Shark FlexStyle. Like that gadget, the top section pivots to 90-degrees for drying, rather than using an additional drying attachment to redirect the airflow. I've tested out models that use both approaches and both can be equally effective.

It also has a similar metallic color scheme to the FlexStyle. I am a little sad Dreame hasn't opted for the unique leather-look finish it used on the AirStyle Pro here, although the higher maximum temperature means I'd still choose the Dazzle over that gadget.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How does the Dazzle compare to an Airwrap?

The Dazzle looks incredible for the price, but it's not quite as good as the newest Airwraps. There are currently two main models to choose between: the Airwrap i.d. (which launched in August 2024) and the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x (which went on sale in the US in July 2025 but isn't yet available in the UK).

Both of those models have a curl.i.d. switch that launches an automated curl sequence – wrap, curl, cool shot – with timings based on your specific hair type. They hook up to a companion app, so you can provide information about your hair, and can adjust settings and watch as the sequence counts down.

(Image credit: Future)

The Co-anda 2x also has attachment recognition, and it's a step up on Dreame's offering in that it'll switch to your last-used settings with each tool, rather than reverting to a default.

Both of those upgrades are useful. I found the curl.i.d. feature a major game-changer on the Airwrap i.d. – it's just so effortless, and as a result I found my curls lasted longer because I wasn't having to manually switch settings or guess how long I'd been doing each bit for. I haven't tested the Co-anda 2x yet, but I've used Dyson's attachment recognition on the Supersonic Nural, where I found it helped smooth out the styling process.

Whether they're worth the (considerable) extra cost is another thing. If you're in the mood to splash some cash, I don't think you'd be disappointed with the Airwrap, but if you're looking for bang for your buck, the Dazzle looks hard to beat.