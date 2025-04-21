How to get your Airwrap curls to hold, plus more top tips for getting the most from your Dyson multi-styler

The Dyson Airwrap is an outstanding styling tool. Perhaps the best hair styler around, actually. But with so many attachment options, not to mention a curling method that will be entirely foreign to those more accustomed to traditional hot tongs, figuring out how to actually use it requires a little effort.

I was offered a chance to get my hair styled professionally using the Airwrap by Chris Long – a celebrity hairdresser and GB Styling Ambassador for Dyson. I used the opportunity to pick his brains for insider tips; in particular, I wanted to know how to make my Airwrap curls last longer.

The good news is that when I got my own one to test for my Dyson Airwrap i.d. review, I was able to mimic Chris' techniques without any difficulty. And if I can do it, I'm confident you can, too. Here's what I learned during my morning at the salon...

How to make Airwrap curls last longer

#1. Don't skip the cool shot

If your Airwrapped curls are dropping quickly, Chris has one key piece of advice: "For long-lasting curls and waves, always use the cold shot button." That means using it after every curl, for a decent amount of time, rather than for a couple of seconds whenever you remember.

Dyson recommends around five seconds of cool shot per curl, although you might need a little longer or shorter depending on how well your hair holds styles. The good news here is that, unlike tools that use heat, the Airdrop i.d. isn't going to damage your hair if you hold the cool shot for too long.

This i.d. curl switch on the newest Airwrap automates your cool shot for you (Image credit: Future)

The newest version of the Airwrap makes this super-easy, because the cool shot is built into the automated i.d. curl sequence, activated by flicking up the button on the front of the dryer. You'll feel the Airwrap become hot, then cold, then drop into a lower-power mode when it's time to release the curl. If you have your companion app open, you can also watch the countdown on your phone's screen.

If you have an older version – the 2022 Airwrap, for example – then you still have a cool shot function, but you'll have to activate it manually and guesstimate your own timings.

#2. Get your hair to 80% dry before curling

While you'd only use traditional curling tongs on completely dry hair, the Airwrap works best on hair that's still slightly damp. "For best results when creating curls, use the Dyson Airwrap i.d. when your hair is around 80% dry," says Chris. "Wet hair holds curls more easily, allowing for tighter, more defined waves when styled with an Airwrap."

Get your hair about 80% dry with one of the dryer attachments before going in with the curl barrel (Image credit: Future)

Helpfully, you can just use your Airwrap for this bit. With the Quick Dry attachment clipped on, the performance of the Airdrop i.d. rivals some of the best hair dryers on the market. Older versions might come with a different drying attachment, and you can also just use the dryer part with nothing attached at all.

Beware, if your hair is too wet, curling won't work well either – the remaining moisture will make your hair heavy, and cause the curl to fall out before it's dried fully. It might require a degree of trial-and-error to get your hair to the correct level of dryness for long-lasting curls.

#3. Use a pre-styling cream

Chris also emphasized the importance of using a pre-styling cream if you want your curls to stick. He likened it to how you'd use a primer on your face before applying makeup.

For my hair, Chris used Dyson's own Chitosan Pre-Style cream. This uses an ingredient derived from oyster mushrooms and is designed to give your curls hold and reduce frizz. Chris smoothed four pumps' worth of it through my armpit-length hair before curling. There are, of course, plenty of alternatives on the market, so use the one that works for your hair.

Dyson makes its own pre- and post-style creams, but you can use whatever works for your hair (Image credit: Future)

Following up with a post-style hold product can also help. Chris used Chitosan Post-Style serum to add definition to my curls after he'd finished styling.

#4. Wiggle the barrel to create tension

When your hair is wrapped around the barrel, you don't want to hold it completely static, but nor do you want to be pulling it all over the place. For the best results, Chris recommends just wiggling it slightly to so the hair stays taut.

Pulling slightly on the Airwrap helps create tension to lock in the curl (Image credit: Future)

He explains: "When using the Dyson Airwrap i.d. with the barrel attachments, the Coanda effect naturally wraps the hair around the barrel. For a tighter curl, gently move the Airwrap back and forth as the hair wraps around the barrel to create more tension and create long-lasting curls."

More Airwrap tips

All clear on how to create Airwrap curls that last? Here's some more advice on how to get the best from your Dyson multi-styler...

#1. Check you're holding it the right way up

When I first picked up an Airwrap, my instinct was to hold it above my head with the handle at the top. This is apparently incorrect. (I also use traditional curling tongs this way, but it's yet to be confirmed if I'm also making an error there.)

Chris explained that you should hold the handle at the bottom, with the barrel pointing upwards. You'll find the Airwrap is much easier to control this way, not to mention it's less tiring for your arm muscles. It will also give the roots a bit of an extra volume boost.

#2. Alternate directions for a natural look

"If you're starting with straight hair and want a natural curl, use a barrel attachment, and alternate the direction of the curls with each section," suggests Chris. "This variation adds movement and a more effortless, natural appearance."

One area where the Airwrap stands out from some of the competition is that you can use the same barrel to create clockwise and anticlockwise curls – you simply twist the knob at the top of the barrel to change direction. To my knowledge, even the best Airwrap dupes still require you to swap over barrels to go from clockwise to anticlockwise curls.

Alternating clockwise and anticlockwise curls helps create a more natural look (Image credit: Future)

One potential issue with the Coanda effect – the process by which hair is attracted around the barrel using directed air – is that bits of hair from other curls can fairly easily get sucked into the curl you're currently working on. To avoid too much cross-contamination, Chris sectioned my hair before starting to curl, clipping the rest of the hair out of the way so it didn't get caught up and pulled into the barrel.

#3. Use the tapered barrel for tighter curls and precise edges

Dyson introduced a new tapered barrel with the i.d. version of the Airwrap (the regular barrels are parallel all the way down). This will give you a tighter curl near the root, so is good if you're after a very curly look. Chris also used it to smooth my frizz-prone baby hairs – the small tip is great for precision work such as this. Don't hold it too long, though, if you want to avoid the High Court judge look.

The new conical barrel creates curls that are tighter near the root (Image credit: Future)

#4. Try the smoothing brush for a polished look

Your Airwrap will come with other styling attachments, so don't feel you need to stick to just the Airwrap barrels when crafting your look.

"For a polished, glamorous style, use the Dyson Airwrap i.d. barrels to curl the hair away from your face on both sides," suggests Chris. "Then, gently brush through the curls using the smoothing brush attachment to transform them into smooth, flowing waves."