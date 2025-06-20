Dyson changed the multistyler game when it launched its Airwrap. So much so, that it wasn't long before a wave of copycat stylers began to appear on the market; but, while today's best Airwrap alternatives are becoming ever more capable, Dyson has been busy upping its game, too.

When I tested the newest version of the device for my Dyson Airwrap i.d. review, I was super impressed. I've since tried three cheaper Airwrap-alikes – and it's only made me more convinced that the real thing is worth the investment. It remains, hands-down, the best hair styler I've used.

Like all the stylers I'm discussing here, the Airwrap can be used as a standalone dryer (Image credit: Future)

Before I tell you why, let's rewind slightly. What makes an Airwrap so worthy of copying? It's essentially a tube-shaped hair dryer onto which different styling attachments can be clipped.

The original launched in 2018, and the reason it garnered so much attention is because it offered a new way to create curls. Rather than use the extreme heat of traditional tongs to style hair, the Airwrap uses something called the Coanda effect to attract and wrap hair around its barrel automatically, shaping it into curls as it finishes drying it.

More recent dupes – such as the Shark FlexStyle – offer very similar auto-wrapping curl barrels (Image credit: Future)

At that time, the alternatives didn't offer Coanda-powered, auto-wrapping curl barrels, and as such struggled to really compete. However, modern stylers – including the Shark FlexStyle, Revamp Dynamic Radiance Pro Blow Dry 7-in-1 and Dreame AirStyle Pro (review in progress) I've tested – do all offer this tech.

In fact, they do it pretty well. Functionally, a styling tool such as the FlexStyle works very similarly to the original Airwrap to create curls. So why wouldn't I buy one?

May I see some i.d. please?

The biggest reason is because Dyson has added two new capabilities to its Airwrap since that original model, and both are game-changers. The first innovation – introduced in the Airwrap (2022) model – is the ability to create clockwise and anticlockwise curls on the same barrel, rather than two separate ones, simply by twizzling a knob at the top.

The ability to switch direction creates more natural-looking curls with less effort. I'm not aware of any dupes that can do this – when testing the alternatives, I found myself sticking to one direction of curl on one side of my head, and the other on the other side, just because I couldn't be bothered to switch barrels.

If you want to change curl direction on your FlexStyle, you'll need to swap over your barrels (Image credit: Future)

The second innovation is i.d. curl, introduced with the 2024 Airwrap i.d. Flick the switch on the front of the styler and it will launch an automated curl sequence: a few seconds of lower-powered air to get the hair in place; a few more seconds of hot air to create the curl; then a cool shot to set the style. The exact timings are based on your specific hair type, set via a short quiz you complete in the companion app.

That little central switch is an absolute game-changer (Image credit: Future)

On test, I found that not only did this feature make for a fantastically low-effort styling session, it also meant a big improvement in the results. My curls created using the Airwrap i.d. looked more uniform and lasted far longer than those created using any of the other alternative stylers – something I attribute entirely to the fact that the routine is personalized to my styling needs and hair type.

It's a pain to have to clock-watch or guesstimate timings when creating your curls. The same applies to the cold shot – I know it's the best way to make Airwrap curls last, but what are the chances of even remembering to cold shot each curl amidst styling a whole head of hair? No chance at all. A very patient and conscientious home-styler with plenty of time on their hands might be able to achieve the Airwrap's results with a cheaper, less automated gadget, but I'm willing to bet most of us don't fall into that camp.

The buttons on the Revamp sit right where you grip the tool (Image credit: Future)

The other reason for not wanting to stray from my beloved Airwrap i.d. is that I simply feel it wins out over rival brands for build quality and attention to detail.

With the FlexStyle model, for example, I found the texture of the barrels a little too rough, so hair would snag when trying to wrap or release. And on the Revamp model, the location of the buttons makes it all too easy to accidentally change the settings mid-style. While the Dreame gadget I'm currently reviewing looks the part, the attachments don't clip on securely, and can twist off while you're trying to wrangle your locks into place.

The barrels on the Airstyle Pro twist gently on (and then fall off mid-style) (Image credit: Future)

Such issues might not be deal-breakers on their own – especially on a low-cost styler – but here's the thing: some of the rival tools aren't especially low-cost. They're cheaper than the Airwrap i.d., but they're far from budget – the FlexStyle has a list price of $279.99 / £269.99 / AU$499.99, while the Dreame Airstyle Pro costs $399.99 / £299 / AU$599. Not exactly pocket change.

In contrast, the Airwrap i.d. is $599.99 / £479.99 / AU$849. That does represent a big price-hike, but if you can get it on a deal, it's well worth the extra investment.