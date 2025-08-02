Fortnite Super Showdown event build up: our live coverage including start time and what to expect

Fortnite Super Showdown is the next live event happening in the main battle royale mode. It airs later today (August 2), and will involve Superman leading players in a climactic fight against a gigantic foe.

So far, we know relatively little about Fortnite Super Showdown. It'll take place in Demon's Domain, one of the major POIs (points of interest) in the current season. The next Season of Fortnite arrives next week, so hopefully today's event will give us some idea as to what'll be involved in the next major update. It's regular changes like these that consistently keep Fortnite ranked highly in our best PC games list.

I've now played hundreds of hours of Fortnite Chapter 6, from the month-long Star Wars mini-season, and into the superhero shenanigans of Fortnite Super. I'm excited to be covering the Fortnite Super Showdown event live, and will be leading you through the build up, before it all kicks off in a couple of hours.

Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite Super Showdown including the start time, and what to expect. Once the show starts, I'll be providing my impressions of the live event as I play. Then, I'll be giving my thoughts on what worked, and what could have been better. Let's get started.

Fortnite Super Showdown live event start time

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Super Showdown live event starts August 2 at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT / 7:30pm BST. Players can load in once doors open at the times below:

East Coast (US): 2PM ET

2PM ET West Coast (US): 11AM PT

11AM PT United Kingdom: 7PM BST

7PM BST Central Europe: 8PM CEST

8PM CEST Sydney (Australia): 4AM AEST, August 3

4AM AEST, August 3 Tokyo (Japan): 3AM JST, August 3

I seriously recommend getting in as soon as the doors open, as servers will fill up very quickly indeed. You'll be able to jump into a match, and there will likely be a safe zone around Demon's Domian. This will mean players won't be able to damage each other, and you can sit and wait in peace for the show to begin.

How to watch the Fortnite Super Showdown event

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 | Super Showdown Story Event Teaser - YouTube Watch On

You'll need to jump into the main Fortnite playlist at the times specified above if you'd like to watch Super Showdown live. Alternatively, you could follow along with your streamer of choice, as many will no doubt be covering the event.

I'll be jumping into the event to live blog it as it unfolds, so be sure to check back in with this page if you can't jump into the game when the event is actually happening. Unfortunately, Epic Games doesn't stream Fortnite events on its official channels.

What to expect from Fortnite Super Showdown

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has only released one short teaser trailer for Super Showdown. It shows Demon's Domain being destroyed by pink and red electricity, and red energy fields that look suspiciously like those we saw at the end of the recent Fortnite OG rocket launch event. Then, we see a huge eye attached to what looks to be a giant tentacle.

We do know that Superman will return to fight whatever this huge tentacled foe is, and that players will head to Demon's Domain to provide support. To me, that certainly looks to be a kraken-like creature, so it could be that Superman is set for quite the battle during the event.