Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars with a five-part saga starting May 2

New updates for Fortnite: Galactic Battle will be released weekly until June and add new Star Wars-themed features

Players will be able to unlock new Star Wars skins like Darth Jar Jar

Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite next month for an all-new collaboration that will be updated over five weeks.

Announced during Star Wars Celebration, Fortnite: Galactic Battle begins on May 2 and is a five-part saga where players will "experience new Star Wars gameplay" every week until June, which will lead to an in-game narrative live event.

This celebration event will include a fresh Star Wars-themed Battle Pass inspired by iconic characters from the franchise that players will be able to unlock as skins, including Emperor Palpatine, Wookie Cuddle Team Leader, Darth Jar Jar, and more.

From the new trailer, which you can watch below, it looks like Luke Skywalker and Mace Windu will also be making an appearance, and players will be able to pilot and co-pilot X-wings and TIE fighters, and explore themed map locations.

The first part of Galactic Battle begins on May 2 with Imperial Takeover and will be followed by four more updates across four more weeks. You can check out the dates below.

Fortnite Galactic Battle Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Imperial Takeover – May 2, 2025

The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025

Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025

Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025

Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025

Fortnite Chapter 6 is currently ongoing with Fortnite: Lawless, and will end on May 2 when Fortnite: Galactic Battle kicks off, so there's still time to complete any challenges and the season's Battle Pass before then.

You might also like...