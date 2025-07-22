The next Fortnite collaboration adds a collection inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps

New outfits will be added to the Item Shop on July 25, but can be obtained by competing in the Fantastic Four Cup on July 23

Outfits, emotes, and sprays inspired by Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing will be available

Epic Games has announced that the next Fortnite crossover will be in collaboration with the MCU's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A collection of goodies inspired by The Fantastic Four will arrive in the game's Item Shop just in time for the movie's release on July 25, 2025, including limited-time Outfits based on Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Players will also have the opportunity to unlock all four in the Fantastic Four Cup, a Battle Royale Squads Cup, which is taking place on July 23.

"Show off your superhuman skills by being among the top points-earning squads in your region. If you do, you'll unlock the Outfits for the Human Torch, The Thing, Mister Fantastic, and Invisible Woman," Epic Games said.

During the Fantastic Four Cup, you can also unlock the 'It's Clobberin' Time Spray' by surviving 60 minutes in the match, and the 'Flame On!' emoticon by surviving 120 minutes.

Start stretching and get the squad together because the Fantastic Four Cup is happening July 23 to celebrate the arrival of @Marvel’s First Family into Fortnite! Read the blog for deets: https://t.co/CchcMXIUQF pic.twitter.com/XR9kJE5gJnJuly 21, 2025

In addition, the top points-earning squads will unlock all four Outfits, including Johnny Storm, which comes with his built-in 'Flame On!' emote, allowing him to transform into his alternative Style, the Human Torch. Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, will also have an alt style.

The Johnny Storm Outfit also comes with the Torch's Flame Pickaxe, Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, comes with the Fantastic Fists Pickaxe, and comes with the 'Fantastic Calculations' emote, while Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, will have a built-in Psionic Orbs Pickaxe.

During the Fantastic Four Cup on July 23, competitors can play up to ten matches within their region's three-hour time window. The specific event timing for each region can be found in the 'Compete' tab in-game.

For scoring and match placement details, you can check out the official Fantastic Four Cup rules.