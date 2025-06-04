New The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer confirms two of the worst-kept secrets about the Marvel Phase 6 movie

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is less than two months from release – and, to celebrate, Marvel has released a new trailer for its final movie of 2025.
Unveiled today (June 4), the teaser contains plenty of footage we've seen in First Steps' other trailers. However, there are a couple of references – one visual and one audio – that confirm two of the worst-kept secrets about the Marvel Phase 6 film's plot. Potentially big spoilers immediately follow the embedded trailer below, so turn back now if you don't want to know anything!
The trailer's first big reveal occurs at the 0:17 mark and, as if further confirmation was needed, reveals that Franklin Richards will appear in The Fantastic Four's next big-screen outing.
The son (and first-born child!) of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Franklin is one of the most powerful superhumans in Marvel comic book history. You can read more about him in a previous article of mine that covered a CinemaCon 2025 teaser that confirmed a big fan theory about Sue Storm. The fan theory in question? That Franklin would make his live-action debut in this film.
Meanwhile, the other big reference that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie's trailer contains concerns Ben Grimm/The Thing.
Jump to the 0:47 mark of said teaser, and you'll hear Johnny Storm/The Human Torch ask The Thing "Is it Clobberin' Time?", which The Thing replies "Hell yeah!".
Marvel devotees will immediately recognize this catchphrase but, for those who don't know, "It's Clobberin' Time!" is The Thing's most famous saying in Marvel literature. Until now, the cast and crew of one of 2025's most exciting new movies wouldn't confirm if Grimm – or anyone, for that matter – would say it in First Steps. Well, now we have our answer.
As a family, they're unstoppable. Tickets for #TheFantasticFour: First Steps in IMAX are on sale now! https://t.co/liJpJh2idi #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/QIASNW3mB7June 4, 2025
As Marvel ramps up its promotional campaign for the iconic quartet's arrival in the MCU, we've learned plenty more about what to expect from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Most recently, First Steps' runtime and a bunch of major story spoilers appeared online. Before then, Marvel confirmed a First Steps prequel comic would be released ahead of the movie's arrival. Oh, and a leaked Lego set gave us our first proper look at Galactus, aka the superhero flick's Big Bad.
Throw in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' official trailer revealing our first look at Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and Mister Fantastic's stretchy powers, the superteam being announced as part of the initial 27-strong cast for Avengers: Doomsday, and – spoiler – the group appearing in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene, and things have been looking pretty *ahem* fantastic for fans of Marvel's First Family. Roll on July 25, ie the date that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters worldwide.
