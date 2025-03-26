Marvel is about to make a major announcement about the MCU, and nobody's sure what it'll be

Are we about to get an official cast reveal for the next two Avengers movies?

Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Is Marvel about to announce who'll feature alongside Robert Downey Jr in Avengers 5 and 6? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel is about to make a major announcement about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) imminently, according to a live feed that's just, well, gone live on its social media platforms.

Yesterday (March 25), there were tentative rumors that the comic book giant would make a huge announcement today (March 26) at 11AM ET. And, as if by magic, a live video appeared on the studio's YouTube channel at that exact time.

Right now, the live feed only shows the back of a chair bearing Chris Hemsworth's name on it. Unsurprisingly, that's sent MCU fans into a frenzy over a possible Thor 5 reveal. [Update: since this article went live, the camera has move onto another chair bearing the name of Vanessa Kirby, who'll play Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.]

But, dear reader, what if it's something bigger than that? Imagine, if you will, that we get a full cast reveal for the next two Avengers movies – those, of course, being Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That seems more likely after the Kirby chair reveal, too.

As soon as I learn more about whether this news is tied to the aforementioned Marvel Phase 6 projects or not, I'll update this page. So, stay with me, folks, because we could be in for a long wait!

Developing...

Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

