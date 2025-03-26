Marvel is about to make a major announcement about the MCU, and nobody's sure what it'll be

Marvel is about to make a major announcement about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) imminently, according to a live feed that's just, well, gone live on its social media platforms.
Yesterday (March 25), there were tentative rumors that the comic book giant would make a huge announcement today (March 26) at 11AM ET. And, as if by magic, a live video appeared on the studio's YouTube channel at that exact time.
Right now, the live feed only shows the back of a chair bearing Chris Hemsworth's name on it. Unsurprisingly, that's sent MCU fans into a frenzy over a possible Thor 5 reveal. [Update: since this article went live, the camera has move onto another chair bearing the name of Vanessa Kirby, who'll play Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.]
But, dear reader, what if it's something bigger than that? Imagine, if you will, that we get a full cast reveal for the next two Avengers movies – those, of course, being Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That seems more likely after the Kirby chair reveal, too.
As soon as I learn more about whether this news is tied to the aforementioned Marvel Phase 6 projects or not, I'll update this page. So, stay with me, folks, because we could be in for a long wait!
Developing...
