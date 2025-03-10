'We take the comprehensive view': Joe and Anthony Russo drop big hint over Marvel heroes from Disney+ shows appearing in Avengers 5 and 6

Exclusive: 'You can read into that what you like'

A collage of Iman Vellani&#039;s Kamala Khan in Marvels, Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom at Comic Con 2024, and Hailee Steinfeld&#039;s Kate Bishop in Hawkeye
Can we expect to see Kamala Khan (left) and Kate Bishop (right) in the next two Avengers films? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Comic-Con)
  • The next two Avengers movies could include heroes from Marvel TV shows on Disney+
  • Doomsday and Secret Wars' directors are taking all aspects of the MCU into account for the films
  • They won't elaborate on who'll be part of each movie's cast, though

Joe and Anthony Russo haven't ruled out including heroes from Marvel TV shows in the next two Avengers movies.

Speaking to TechRadar for their new Netflix film The Electric State (read my review of The Electric State while you're here), the siblings wouldn't be drawn on who'll appear in either or both movies. However, the duo collectively known as the Russo brothers, who were officially revealed as the movies' directors at Comic-Con 2024 following rumors of their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), didn't outright dismiss the rumors that superpowered characters from Marvel's Disney+ projects will feature.

"In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU," Anthony Russo replied when I asked the pair if the likes of Ms Marvel, Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, Agatha All Along's Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, or even Moon Knight may show up.

"So, without getting into anything more specific than that, this is the universe we're telling a story within," he added. "You can read into that what you like."

Which Marvel characters are set to appear in Avengers 5 and 6?

Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Robert Downey Jr is the only confirmed cast member so far (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios)

Right now, the only actor confirmed to star in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars is Robert Downey Jr.

The A-lister famously played Tony Stark and his superpowered alias Iron Man in the MCU between 2008 and 2019. However, with Marvel firing former Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors in late 2023 after various allegations about the star emerged, the studio needed a new Big Bad for its Multiverse Saga. Fast-forward to June 2024 and the shock news that Downey Jr was returning to the MCU as Doctor Victor von Doom, aka one of Marvel Comics' most notorious villains.

Given Doom's ties to The Fantastic Four, it's highly likely that Marvel's First Family will also appear in one or both of the aforementioned movies. The iconic quartet will make their own MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July, so I'd be very surprised if that movie doesn't set up events to come in Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

There are many more heroes up for inclusion, including Hulk, Thor, Captain Marvel, and even Yelena Belova (providing she survives the events of Thunderbolts). Topping the list of potential candidates in my view, though, are Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Cap is renowned for leading Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Marvel Comics and the MCU, so Mackie should be part of proceedings. Meanwhile, Holland's webslinger will appear in his next standalone movie – Spider-Man 4 – in July 2026. With that film set between the next two Avengers flicks, plus Holland and Spidey's popularity among Marvel fans, Holland is all but certain to feature.

Then there's Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch has suggested he wouldn't be part of Doomsday, with Strange playing a big role in Secret Wars instead. He's since backtracked on those comments, though, so who knows if he's involved in both Marvel Phase 6 movies. Lastly, there's speculation that Chris Evans will join Downey Jr in making an MCU comeback. It's unclear who he'll play, though.

With principal photography due to start sometime in April, we might be privy to more casting news in the near future through leaks and/or official confirmation from Marvel Studios.

