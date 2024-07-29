9 huge Comic-Con 2024 announcements that I'm most excited for, from Avengers: Doomsday to Invincible season 4

San Diego Comic-Con is over for another year – and the world's biggest multi-entertainment event certainly delivered on the big announcement front.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel led the way with a couple of memorable moments at its Hall H panel last Saturday (July 27), but the past weekend also provided plenty of other big reveals, including new information on returning Star Trek shows on Paramount Plus and some notable Prime Video TV show updates.

While there were lots of announcements at Comic-Con 2024, there are nine in particular that I'm most excited for – so, without further ado, here they are.

1. Avengers 5 has a new title – and Robert Downey Jr is playing the Multiverse Saga's new villain

“New mask, same task.” Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3pJuly 28, 2024

It was inevitable that Marvel would deliver some standout news at its Hall H panel, especially surrounding its next two Avengers movies. Indeed, with Marvel firing Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors in December 2023, and then reportedly renaming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and dropping the multiverse-traversing villain altogether, big things were expected.

None of us thought for one minute, though, that the comic titan would drop this on us. At the end of another excitement-laden panel, Marvel not only announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (aka Avengers 5) was now called Avengers: Doomsday, but that it was finally bringing Doctor Doom – arguably its most famous villain – to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

If that wasn't enough, it also unveiled who'll play Doom: none other than Robert Downey Jr, who played the MCU's Iron Man between 2008 and 2019. Cue roars of delight from the assembled Hall H crowd, plus plenty of questions like "wait, what?" and "how's that going to work?" from other fans worldwide (myself included) upon his unveiling.

2. The Russo brothers will direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oqnSwWKnYnJuly 28, 2024

Naturally, Downey Jr's MCU return was the biggest talking point from Marvel's presentation, but there was another big announcement concerning the next two Avengers films.

In mid-July, I reported on the rumors that Joe and Anthony Russo, who have directed four MCU flicks, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, were being lined up to make shock return and direct Avengers 5 and 6. Well, the rumors were true: the Russo brothers taking to the Hall H stage to confirm they'll be helming the MCU's next two ensemble movies.

A press release from the duo's AGBO production company (per Reddit) also revealed long-time collaborator Christopher McFeely, who penned the brothers' previous Marvel films, will write the next Avengers movies' scripts. McFeely is replacing the formerly installed scribe Michael Waldron, whose previous credits include Loki and Doctor Strange 2. With Avengers 5 rumored to begin filming in January 2025, the Russo brothers and McFeely are going to have to hit the ground running.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins production on Tuesday. Only in theaters July 25, 2025. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/iPAlXlajnrJuly 28, 2024

On any other given year, the latest news surrounding The Fantastic Four, which will mark the debut of Marvel's 'First Family' in the MCU, would've been the headline news during the studio's Hall H presentation. With the return of Downey Jr and the Russo brothers, though, it was somewhat overshadowed.

Still, there were some fascinating new details to emerge about Marvel's new Fantastic Four flick. For starters, its new title – The Fantastic Four: First Steps – speaks to the group's spacefaring adventures and long-awaited arrival in the MCU. Next, it won't be another origins story; director Matt Shakman explaining that the superteam's latest big-screen adventure, which will be a retro-futuristic period piece, will be well established in their alternate universe when we meet them. Then, a two-minute sizzle reel, comprising pre-viz footage, a couple of brief live-action scenes, and a first glimpse at the movie's terrifying cosmic villain Galactus, was shown exclusively to attendees.

Lastly, contrary to reports, the iconic quartet will be part of the next two Avengers films. Given the group's active role in the two Secret Wars comic storylines, plus their decades-long affiliation with Doctor Doom in the source material, this reveal was music to my ears.

4. Invincible season 4 in the works at Amazon Studios

Good news, there will be MORE [slam to Invincible title card] pic.twitter.com/E6fY3qvfADJuly 26, 2024

Moving away from Marvel but staying in the superhero space, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Invincible is getting a fourth season. The reveal comes over 18 months after Amazon exclusively told TechRadar that it hadn't secretly greenlit Invincible season 4 after executive producer Seth Rogen suggested it was already in development.

That wasn't the only Invincible tease we received, mind you. At a Prime Video animation panel, Invincible's co-creator Robert Kirkman also unveiled an image showing Mark Grayson's new blue and black suit (comic book fans will already be familiar with it), which will debut in Invincible season 3. Speaking to GamesRadar later on at Comic-Con, Kirkman also suggested that, unlike its predecessor, season 3 may not be split into two parts because fans didn't respond well to that release plan.

5. The Rings of Power season 2 gets a monstrously great trailer ahead of its Prime Video debut

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 â€“ SDCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Not to be outdone by one of its Amazon cousins (and fellow member of our best Prime Video shows list), The Rings of Power came out swinging with an epic, three-minute-long trailer for its second season, which will premiere on August 29.

And when I saw The Rings of Power season 2's official trailer is epic, I mean it. Indeed, as much as I liked The Rings of Power season 1, its successor looks like The Lord of the Rings prequel series we were promised a couple of years ago. Watch the trailer above to see what I mean and then read my The Rings of Power season 2 official trailer breakdown to learn more about the secrets hidden within.

6. The Boys is getting another spin-off, and it'll star Soldier Boy and Stormfront

Introducing the next deranged entry into the world of The Boys: VOUGHT RISING, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the fucking shield. pic.twitter.com/Ss9lqnnbP3July 26, 2024

As one of Prime Video's flagship TV Originals, it won't come as a shock to learn that The Boys universe will continue once The Boys season 5 wraps up the main show's narrative (NB: read my The Boys season 4 ending explained piece to see what plot threads it needs to address before the show ends).

We already know that Gen V, The Boys' first live-action spin-off, is getting a second season, which has been confirmed to be coming sometime in 2025. And, during The Boys season 4's spoiler-filled Comic-Con 2024 panel, franchise creator Eric Kripke announced that another live-action offshoot – a prequel titled Vought Rising – was also in the early stages of development. It'll be set in the 1950s and chart the rise of Vought International, the company behind the creation of Compound V, and serve as an origins story for Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash), two of the world's first Supes.

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

With The Penguin set to debut this September, it's high time we received word of an official release date. Thankfully, HBO finally confirmed when it'll waddle onto Max (US) and Sky/Now TV (UK): September 19, which puts it in direct opposition with Marvel's Agatha All Along, which launches on Disney Plus on the same day.

To celebrate The Penguin's official launch date, HBO gave us another action-packed and melodramatic trailer to pore over, too, which teases even more of the brewing gang war that'll erupt in the wake of The Batman's ending. Oh, and The Batman's director Matt Reeves also confirmed (as reported by IGN) that Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, will show up in The Batman Part 2. Cheers all round.

8. James Gunn's Creature Commandos series gets a first teaser and December release month reveal

Creature Commandos | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

It feels like we've been waiting for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) to begin, but it'll officially do so before 2024 ends. That's because the rebooted DC Studios' first project – Creature Commandos – will debut on Max in December.

That announcement came at the end of the R-rated animated series' first teaser, which was revealed by Gunn when he surprisingly gate-crashed a DC panel at Comic-Con. So far, it looks pretty good and, while I suspect many people won't consider the DCU to be up and running until Gunn's Superman film flies into theaters in July 2025, it'll take a brave person to bet against Gunn giving us another fun-filled project filled with wacky, D-list superpowered individuals to rally behind. While we wait for Creature Commandos' launch, get the lowdown on every DCU Chapter One movie and TV show that's in development.

9. Season 2 of acclaimed Apple TV Plus sci-fi show Silo will launch in November

“In the event of a failed cleaning, prepare for war.” — The OrderSilo Season 2 arrives November 15 on Apple TV+ #JulietteLives #Silo pic.twitter.com/uDqxqAM5veJuly 27, 2024

It was something of a surprise that many of the world's best streaming services didn't have a major presence at Comic-Con 2024. Indeed, Netflix wasn't involved at all, while Marvel and Lucasfilm kept their Disney Plus powder dry, with the duo holding back any big MCU and Star Wars reveals until August's D23 Expo.

Prime Video and Max aside, Apple TV Plus was the only other streamer that had a big announcement to make. Silo, one of Apple's many critically-acclaimed sci-fi shows, will return on the tech giant's streaming platform for its second season on November 15. No trailer was released alongside the announcement, so it's unclear how much time has passed between the end of season 1 and the start of its follow-up. Regardless, we don't have much longer to wait to find out.

