Avengers 5 rumored to start filming in early 2025, and one Marvel supergroup isn't expected to feature

The next Avengers movie is reportedly going to be shot in the UK in early 2025

Marvel's Avengers 5 movie will officially enter full production in January 2025, according to a new report.

Per Nexus Point News – a website that's run by the same people behind the reliable Marvel leaker ScarletWitchUpdates X/Twitter account – the next Avengers movie will start shooting not long after New Year's Day 2025. The same outlet claims that the bulk of filming on the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will also take place in the UK.

The ensemble team-up flick, which was previously known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty until Marvel reportedly renamed it in the wake of firing former Kang actor Jonathan Majors, was originally slated to arrive in theaters in May 1, 2025. However, thanks to the 2023 Hollywood strikes – among other issues that have affected the comic-book giant's cinematic universe – Avengers 5 was delayed until May 1, 2026. If the superhero movie is going to meet its new launch date, filming will need to get underway sharpish, which is why Nexus Point News' latest leak might have more than an air of legitimacy about it.

Marvel could delay the fifth Avengers movie again if it believes that it needs a longer gestation period. But, with Loki season 1 and Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron installed as the film's new lead scribe as of November 2023, the Disney subsidiary shouldn't – I hope, anyway – need to put Avengers 5 back on ice for a prolonged period. Of course, it still needs to find a new director for Avengers 5 after the departure of previous incumbent Destin Daniel Cretton, but the studio has plenty of time to fill that key role before principal photography gets underway.

Assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with one exception

Marvel's new-look Fantastic Four team aren't going to be in Avengers 5, apparently (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This isn't the only intriguing news to emerge about Avengers 5 in recent days. According to prominent MCU leaker DanielRPK, who regularly posts about various in-development Marvel projects on his Patreon page, multiple Marvel actors have been told to keep their schedules clear ahead of film's likely January 2025 filming start date.

One group of heroes who reportedly won't be part of proceedings, though, is the Fantastic Four. DanielRPK's latest claim suggests that Marvel's First Family, who'll make their MCU debut in 2025's The Fantastic 4, aren't going to show up in any capacity. Given the rumors that the quartet's latest big-screen adventure will take place in an alternate universe – one that's a perfect fit for The Fantastic 4 movie, in my opinion – it won't be a huge surprise if Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing don't appear as part of the Avengers' new-look team.

That said, DanielRPK also suggests that the Avengers 5 roster will be much smaller than the one we saw in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, before going on to say that there will be plenty of "other new characters" in the same flick. Talk about contradicting yourself, eh?

You probably don't need me to tell you this, but you should take that – and the rest, to be frank – with a huge pinch of salt until Marvel confirms any and/or all or the above in due course. I've reached out to Disney and Marvel for official comments on these rumors, and I'll report back if I receive a response. In the meantime, read about the four Avengers films that have been released so far in our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and then consider streaming them all over again on Disney Plus.