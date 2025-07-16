CD Projekt has revealed new details about Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3

The update will arrive tomorrow for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and Series S

It will also come to Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date

Developer CD Projekt has finally told fans what to expect when Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 arrives.

As detailed in a recent live stream, the update focuses primarily on adding new options for players and making the world more immersive. Headline additions include three news cars and one new motorcycle, some of which will be obtainable via new quests.

Associate game director Pawel Sasko described triggering the new quests as "intuitive" and was also quick to clarify that they will not be required in order to obtain 100% completion, so achievement hunters can breathe a sigh of relief.

Every vehicle in the game will now benefit from a new autodrive system too, which lets you automatically drive to locations that you select on the map or your next quest marker. Autodrive will offer a separate 'wandering mode' that takes you for an endless, relaxing ride around Night City.

Car customization is also being expanded, with wider CrystalCoat and TwinTone paint compatibility. Now almost every vehicle in the game can be repainted. A more visually varied selection of cars will show up in the world too, thanks to the addition of 205 generic paint jobs and 168 unique paint jobs for non-playable character (NPC) vehicles.

On top of this, players will be able to rely on the Delamain taxi service - provided they have completed the Delamain side quest. Simply call Delamain on your in-game phone and a taxi shows up, ready to transport you to wherever you wish.

Johnny Silverhand can even sometimes join you in the cab, sitting alongside you in the rear passenger seats.

Elsewhere, big changes are coming to the in-game photo mode. 27 new NPCs are being added, plus new outfits and poses to choose. You will also be able to adjust the time and weather, or even skip frames in order to line up the perfect shot.

On the technical side, FSR 3.1 frame generation is being added for PC players. The game will also support FSR 4 for those with compatible AMD hardware, though this is coming with an AMD driver update at a later date.

Console players will benefit from proper variable refresh rate (VRR) support, which should hopefully make the game a little smoother.

Finally, we saw some new footage of the recently announced Mac version of the game. Players who already own the game on PC won't need to purchase it again in order to try it on Mac.

The update is set to arrive tomorrow on July 17 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. It is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game, though needs a little more time in the oven.