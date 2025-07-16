“It’s a tectonic change” - AWS AI head calls agents "the most impactful change we've seen since the dawn of the internet"

AWS AI head declares a new age for agentic AI

AWS also announces a host of new tools and services for AI

Agentic AI could be "a tectonic change", AWS says

AWS has declared AI agents could be as key as the dawn of the Internet, in terms of the effect the technology could have on our everyday personal and working lives.

Speaking at the company’s AWS Summit New York, Swami Sivasubramanian, VP for Agentic AI, outlined how AI agents are set to dramatically accelerate innovation and improve productivity across every industry.

"This is the most impactful change we've seen since the dawn of the internet,” Sivasubramanian declared, "with these agents comes a shift to service as software.”

"Tectonic change"

“It’s a tectonic change in a few dimensions,” Sivasubramanian also went on to say. “It upends the way software is built. It also introduces a host of new challenges to deploying and operating it, and potentially most impactfully, it changes how software interacts with the world - and how we interact with software.”

During the keynote, Sivasubramanian announced Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a new agentic-focused suite of tools which he described as, "everything you need for getting agents into production.”

He also revealed AWS Marketplace will be storing AI agents and tools, allowing users to discover, buy and deploy AI agent solutions from AWS Partners in a centralized catalog.

This includes pre-built agents, agent tools, agent dev solutions, professional services and software solutions, providing a central location for users to deploy and scale agents via the new AgentCore Runtime tool.

Also announced was Amazon S3 Vectors, which AWS says is the first cloud object storage with native vector support for AI workloads, helping to hugely reduce the cost of storing and querying vectors, making it cost-effective to retain and use large vector datasets to enhance AI.

“This all comes together to make AWS the best place to build and deploy agents,” Sivasubramanian declared.

"We are still in the early days of agents, but with these innovations, we are charting the path to enable you to build a bright future."