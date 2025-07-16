Oracle Java users turning to open source after frequent audits and pricing hikes

Four in five have migrated, are migrating, or will migrate from Oracle Java, report finds

66% agree they could save 40% by switching to open source

96% agree they have concerns with licensing or pricing

Four in five (79%) organizations have either migrated, are migrating, or plan to migrate to open source Java, with nearly as many (73%) Oracle Java users having audited their setup in the past three years, new research has claimed.

In fact, only 14% of the respondents in Azul research focusing on ITAM/SAM leaders said they plan to continue with Oracle's Java subscription, with two-thirds estimating they could save at least 40% by switching to open-source Java.

The news comes after four separate Oracle pricing changes between 2020 and 2023, including a major 2023 shift to employee-based pricing which caused significant cost increases for many customers.

Oracle Java customers are unhappy with costs

Although cost was cited as a top reason for migration by 51% of those who have migrated, with 29% also noting budget unpredictability, more respondents were worried about security and reliability (57%). Many were also worried about scalability (49%), licensing complicity and compliance (28%), and understanding Oracle's terms (27%).

In fact, while some customers plan on remaining with Oracle, a staggering 96% of Oracle Java users have some level of concern with the company's licensing and pricing. Only 1% of the respondents were not interested at all in any of the benefits of open-source.

Still, Oracle's pricing changes haven't been entirely negative, prompting healthy organizational changes in other areas.

Two in five (39%) agreed that the 2023 shift to employee-based pricing prompted them to implement better systems for monitoring employee usage and licensing costs, with 29% also noting better cross-department collaboration.

"As the financial and operational burdens of software licensing grow, organizations are recognizing the need for smarter, more collaborative approaches to managing risk and reducing spend," the report concluded.