Good news, teen drama fans! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is finally off and running, with the first two episodes now available to stream on Prime Video. Annoyingly, this is the final ever season we’re going to get, but the coming-of-age drama isn’t bowing out without setting off some fireworks.

The new TV show is easily top of the list when it comes to everything coming to Prime Video in July 2025, and the results speak for themselves. After the second season aired, the show was third in the streaming service’s global acquisition rankings, doubling its viewership with each passing season.

With this in mind, it doesn’t massively make sense for The Summer I Turned Pretty to end with season 3, but we might partially have the original book series to blame for that. This means the show has to pull out all the stops before saying goodbye, and the first two episodes are already almost too ridiculous to be believed.

Is it just me or is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3’s Prime Video debut already ridiculously unhinged?

Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ahead.

Got whiplash? Me too. In just two episodes, we’ve seen Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) not managing to graduate on time, then proposing haphazardly to Belly (Lola Tung) without a ring, but has also cheated on her in the interim… twice. Add to this the fact that Belly’s brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) woke up from a coma after being in a car accident on exactly the same day Jeremiah chose to propose, and you’ve got a lot to unpack in a much-needed therapy session. It’s getting messy, and in exactly the way we want to see.

However, it gets worse when you consider everything that’s happening from the other perspective. While Jeremiah thrives (in his own mind), Belly is having to give up her dreams to be with the boy who’s unknowingly cheating on her. Taking drugs, getting drunk at endless houseparties and then wondering why he’s not graduating with his friends clearly is a full-time job in itself, meaning the fallout later on in the season is going to be nasty.

In fact, it’s safe to say that Jeremiah’s storyline is already going above and beyond what we saw happen in the books. It’s worth pointing out that we have seen the same things happen in both the book and TV show, but seeing his behaviour brought to life in front of our eyes is nothing short of diabolical. He becomes an uglier version of the monster we already know he is, and depending on what Belly decides to do in future episodes, could grow to be even worse.

For now, Belly’s agreed to marry Jeremiah, which makes me want to simultaneously throw up and shout at my TV. Absolutely anybody can see it’s a bad decision, setting us up for what will surely be a chaotic episodes 3 and 4 when more characters find out about the news. There will be (rightful) judgement, scorn and plenty of tears in the immediate future, and boy I cannot wait to watch it all unfold.