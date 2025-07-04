Just signed up to Hallmark+ through Prime Video for $0.99? Here are 4 new movies and TV shows I recommend streaming first

Even when it isn’t Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s streaming service is incredibly good to us. Prime Video has one of the largest back catalogs of movies and TV shows around, and that’s before we get stuck into any of its add-on subscriptions. You’re just in time for an unmissable Prime Video add-on sale, and it’s good news if you’re a Hallmark fan.

Alongside the traditional schedule on The Hallmark Channel, the company launched its own streamer, Hallmark+, in September 2024. You’ll find a never-ending list of heartwarming romance movies and episodes of original shows on the streaming service, with even more content being exclusively developed to stream separately.

A Hallmark+ subscription add-on for less than $1 per month, then, seems like a no-brainer. If you’re still on the fence about whether to take the plunge, here are four must-see movies and TV shows on the Hallmark+ Prime Video add-on that make the deal worthwhile.

If you celebrate Christmas in July, then you're going to love this Prime Video subscription add-on discount for Hallmark+. The deal has come at the perfect time, because it mean you can stream new movies from its Christmas collection like Mistletoe Murders, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story andThe Motherhood for a fraction of the usual price. Just be aware that this offer ends on July 11.

The Way Home

Preview - The Way Home - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

First airing back in 2023, The Way Home can arguably be best described as the hit romance series Virgin River on steroids. Stick with me here as the plot is an intricate one – three generations of the Landry family find they can time-travel to specific points in their shared history using the pond at the end of their garden. Season 1 took them back to the 1990s, season 2 introduced the 1800s and season 3 has just wrapped up the 1970s timeline.

Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), mum Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Grandma Del (Andie MacDowell) each revisit younger versions of the cast, helping them to unravel family mysteries that you’ll need a written-out diagram to keep up with. The Way Home is equal parts mind-boggling and limitlessly thrilling. Indeed, fans are currently on tenterhooks waiting on answers to some pretty massive cliffhangers from the ending of season 3.

Thankfully, season 4 was confirmed shortly after the season 3 finale in March, and will hopefully air in its designated slate spot of January 2026. This means you’ve got six months to catch up with the Landry’s complicated lives before the next installment, which I suggest is well worth the effort.

Christmas in July

Preview - Christmas in July - Coming in July - YouTube Watch On

Why would you only watch Christmas movies in December? And even better, why would you limit yourself to just one film? Get the Hallmark+ add-on ASAP and you’ll be in time for Hallmark’s Christmas in July season, consisting of four movies and two TV shows airing on a weekly basis.

The collection, called ‘Unwrapping Christmas’, has four movies that are all intertwined; each film centres on a separate festive dilemma that’s happening to one of four women in a friendship group. Unsurprisingly, these all include an expected romance, with each woman – Tina, Mia, Lily and Olivia – getting the happy ever after they’re looking for.



Like a small-town Marvel movie, you can expect each of our leading ladies to pop up in each others’ solo stories, meaning there’s a huge overarching friendship plot threading the four films together. Because what could be a better Christmas present than your mates?

Holidazed

Preview - Holidazed - Premieres July 6 on Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

This brings us to the second half of the Christmas in July season, which also include two TV shows. Holidazed is up first: this follows six families who all live on the same cul-de-sac, getting together for the holidays as relationships are tested. Christmas at Sea debuts the following day, a four-part event looking at its favourite stars aboard the company’s Christmas cruise.

The latter sounds like a TLC reality show in the making, but it’s actually more of a documentary format looking back on an event many fans got to be a part of. It’s a rare behind-the-scenes look at many Hallmark titans during their down time, including Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett (yes, his hair still looks sexy pushed back).

The Motherhood

Preview - The Motherhood Starring Connie Britton - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Watch On

Hallmark has remade Queer Eye for stay-at-home mothers who are stuck in a rut, and it’s called The Motherhood. It’s the first reality TV show of its kind exclusive to Hallmark, branching away from more typical formats like Home and Family and Meet the Peetes. Hosted by The White Lotus’ Connie Britton, each episode follows the journey of a different mother, hoping to have a more fulfilling life by the end of the show.



Instead of five guys, we’ve got three women on our panel of experts in The Motherhood. They oversee home decor, styling and parenting tips, with the latter feeling less Supernanny and more like genuine help. It’s feel-good reality at its best, and you’ll likely learn a thing or two by watching.