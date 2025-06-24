The Wheel of Time season 3 is one of Prime Video's most-watched shows of 2025.

There always seems to be a new most-watched TV show on Prime Video, so sometimes it can be overwhelming choosing what to watch next. To help you decide which of the best Prime Video shows to stream, I've picked out six titles you shouldn't miss from 2025 so far.

Many of these are returning shows, which means you'll be coming back to one of the best streaming services to watch new episodes, so if you're looking for something that can keep you entertained for the long-term, I've got you covered.

Alternatively, if you want a quick binge, there are popular series that fit the bill too. Either way, these all went down well with critics and were streamed by millions, so you'll be in great company if you find your next favorite here.

Get the most out of your Prime Video subscription with my six must-see TV shows of 2025 so far.

1. The Wheel of Time

(Image credit: Amazon)

RT score: 88%

Seasons: 3

Creators: Rafe Judkins

Main cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Sophie Okonedo, Olivia Williams, Zoë Robins and Daryl McCormack

The recently canceled The Wheel of Time is one of the shows I still recommend you watch, because it's one of the best fantasy offerings on Prime Video.

Cancelations are frustrating but there's still three seasons worth to enjoy, and those episodes still deserve to be appreciated. Some huge names appear in this like Rosamund Pike, Sophie Okonedo, Olivia Williams and Daryl McCormack, if you like a bit of star power.

We gave The Wheel of Time season 3 a four-star review so if it has gone out, at least it's done so with a bang.

2. Reacher

(Image credit: Keri Anderson/Amazon Studios)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 3

Creator: Nick Santora

Main cast: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill

Reacher season 3 was a huge hit for Prime Video, so much so that a spin-off series called Neagley, is in the works. I'm glad to hear it, because this show really is that good.

Based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, this show is a must-watch for anyone looking for their next action fix. With so much action out there, not all of it is good, but Reacher really is the gold standard.

The titular character comes equipped with formidable strength, intellect, and abilities, making him one of the coolest protagonists ever put to screen. You'll have a blast watching him.

3. Clarkson's Farm

(Image credit: Amazon)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 4

Creator: Gavin Whitehead

Main cast: Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper

Four seasons worth of watching someone farming? Boring, right? Actually, this is one of Prime Video's most highly entertaining shows and it's wild how quickly you'll get invested in Diddly Squat Farm.

Much of the entertainment comes from owner Jeremy Clarkson as he frequently butts heads with sassy farmhand Kaleb Cooper and the always sensible Charlie, a land agent and Clarkson's advisor.

There's also some surprisingly emotional moments too as life on a farm isn't always fun and games. Tragedy strikes, the farm is threatened by environmental and economic factors, and it's a very well-rounded documentary.

4. The Bondsman

(Image credit: Prime Video)

RT score: 83%

Seasons: 1

Creator: Grainger David

Main cast: Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman

Despite The Bondsman being canceled after one season, I still recommend that you watch it. The episodes we did end up getting were very entertaining, and I'm still baffled about why it was axed.

Here, Kevin Bacon plays a man who recently comes back from the dead and finds out his job has a weird new twist; he now hunts demons for the devil. He gets a second chance at life, love, and a nearly-forgotten musical career, so there's a lot of fun to be had here.

Currently, it looks like The Bondsman is dead in the ground but the series gets a second resurrection I'll be thrilled about it.

5. Invincible

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

RT score: 99%

Seasons: 3

Creator: Robert Kirkman

Main cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J. K. Simmons, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs

Adult animation is a huge genre, and Invincible is a must-watch. Featuring the voices of Hollywood icons like Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons, it's highly entertaining indeed.

Beyond that, the series has been widely praised for its emotional weight and it's one of the reasons I also love it so much. With the story following a 17-year-old coming to terms with the harsh realities of gaining superpowers, it's got a lot of family drama.

On the surface it might look like another superhero animated series, but it's so much more than that.

6. Last One Laughing (UK)

(Image credit: Amazon)

RT score: N/A

Seasons: 1

Creator: Hitoshi Matsumoto

Main cast: Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley, Richard Ayoade

If you're having a bad day, this quick series is guaranteed to cheer you up. My partner and I watched it in a single evening and were in tears at certain points, it's just that good.

Last One Laughing puts a group of famous comedians in a room where they're tasked with making each other laugh. The person who manages to get through it all without laughing wins, which is no easy task, considering I was cackling about 15 minutes in.

Don't just take my word for it either, our mobile computing staff writer Jamie Richards said he was still laughing just thinking about it.