Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight

Reacher season 3 has gone on to become Prime Video's biggest returning series.

It brought in 54.6 million views worldwide in the 19 days after its release on February 20.

Reacher season 3 was Prime Video's biggest premiere since the video game adaptation Fallout.

Prime Video's biggest action man has come back with a bang, as Reacher season 3 is the streamer's biggest returning series.

Reacher has cemented itself as one of the best Prime Video shows and amassed a huge following, with Reacher season 2 becoming Prime Video's most-watched show of 2023. Now, the third series of the book-to-screen adaptation has gone on to be as big as the military hardman himself.

According to internal figures from Amazon, Reacher season 3 received its biggest audience to date with 54.6 million views worldwide in the 19 days after its release on February 20. As per The Hollywood Reporter this is a slight increase from season 2 over the same amount of time and has gone on to become the biggest returning series in Prime Video's records.

The publication also added: "Amazon further says Reacher season 3 is Prime Video‘s biggest premiere since Fallout brought in 65 million viewers over its first 16 days in April 2024. Only that show and season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had more viewers over a similar time frame."

Reacher's reputation continues to be as big as he is

Alan Ritchson once again brings to life author Lee Child's Jack Reacher character in Reacher season 3, which is based on Child's seventh novel, Persuader. The popular tough guy returned for another round of action-packed adventures as the third installment takes the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone when he goes undercover in a vast criminal empire to rescue an informant being held captive by an enemy from his past.

In Reacher season 3, the titular hero faces off against a seven-foot monster of a man called Paulie (Olivier Richters), which turned out to be an international search in finding an actor that made Ritchson look small, according to Child.

The Reacher supremacy is set to live on as the show scored an early season 4 renewal before the third series even aired on one of the best streaming services. Although there's already one spin-off in the works called The Untitled Neagley Project, there could be even more Reacher projects on the cards as Child discussed future seasons of Reacher in an exclusive chat with TechRadar.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Reacher season 3 continues to be Prime Video's number one show, make sure to check out these three other action shows that pack a punch with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, too.