Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight

News
By published

Reacher punches his way to the top

Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)
  • Reacher season 3 has gone on to become Prime Video's biggest returning series.
  • It brought in 54.6 million views worldwide in the 19 days after its release on February 20.
  • Reacher season 3 was Prime Video's biggest premiere since the video game adaptation Fallout.

Prime Video's biggest action man has come back with a bang, as Reacher season 3 is the streamer's biggest returning series.

Reacher has cemented itself as one of the best Prime Video shows and amassed a huge following, with Reacher season 2 becoming Prime Video's most-watched show of 2023. Now, the third series of the book-to-screen adaptation has gone on to be as big as the military hardman himself.

According to internal figures from Amazon, Reacher season 3 received its biggest audience to date with 54.6 million views worldwide in the 19 days after its release on February 20. As per The Hollywood Reporter this is a slight increase from season 2 over the same amount of time and has gone on to become the biggest returning series in Prime Video's records.

The publication also added: "Amazon further says Reacher season 3 is Prime Video‘s biggest premiere since Fallout brought in 65 million viewers over its first 16 days in April 2024. Only that show and season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had more viewers over a similar time frame."

Reacher's reputation continues to be as big as he is

Alan Ritchson once again brings to life author Lee Child's Jack Reacher character in Reacher season 3, which is based on Child's seventh novel, Persuader. The popular tough guy returned for another round of action-packed adventures as the third installment takes the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone when he goes undercover in a vast criminal empire to rescue an informant being held captive by an enemy from his past.

In Reacher season 3, the titular hero faces off against a seven-foot monster of a man called Paulie (Olivier Richters), which turned out to be an international search in finding an actor that made Ritchson look small, according to Child.

The Reacher supremacy is set to live on as the show scored an early season 4 renewal before the third series even aired on one of the best streaming services. Although there's already one spin-off in the works called The Untitled Neagley Project, there could be even more Reacher projects on the cards as Child discussed future seasons of Reacher in an exclusive chat with TechRadar.

As Reacher season 3 continues to be Prime Video's number one show, make sure to check out these three other action shows that pack a punch with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, too.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Jack Reacher looking down a street in Reacher season 3 on Prime Video
Reacher season 3 is Prime Video's #1 show – here are 3 more action shows that pack a punch with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes
Reacher looks up at Paulie in Reacher season 3.
Prime Video releases action-packed trailer for Reacher season 3 – and this time he's facing a foe even bigger than he is
Jack Reacher looking down a street in Reacher season 3 on Prime Video
Reacher season 3: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news on the hit Prime Video show's return
Reacher looking at another character in the TV show
'I would revisit them, absolutely': Lee Child discusses future seasons of Reacher on Prime Video and why returning to the films as a TV series is a possibility
Reacher looks up at Paulie in Reacher season 3.
How to watch Reacher season 3 online from anywhere – stream Lee Child adaptation
Paulie and Reacher staring each other down from the Prime Video TV show Reacher
Lee Child reveals finding an actor for the big bad in Reacher season 3 that made Alan Ritchson look small was 'literally an international search'
Latest in Amazon Prime Video
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions.
Cruel Intentions has been canceled after one season on Prime Video, but I'm not surprised by its cruel fate
Pia holding a camera and smiling at something off camera in Picture This.
Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
A bloodied and crying Mark Grayson in the Invincible season 3 finale
Invincible season 3 ending explained: is [spoiler] dead, Damien Darkblood end credits scene, will there be a season 4, and more big questions answered
Moiraine using her magic in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time season 3 proves that Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show isn't the only high fantasy heavyweight worth watching on Prime Video
Latest in News
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
Man using iMessage on an iPhone
Apple will finally enable encrypted RCS messages between iOS and Android, and it's about time
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
Jason Sudeikis&#039; Ted Lasso pointing at someone in Ted Lasso season 2
Believe it, baby: Ted Lasso season 4 is officially in development for Apple TV+ and Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the titular soccer coach
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 15 (game #1146)
More about amazon prime video
A bloodied and crying Mark Grayson in the Invincible season 3 finale

Invincible season 3 ending explained: is [spoiler] dead, Damien Darkblood end credits scene, will there be a season 4, and more big questions answered
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3

'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
Google Messages update

Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Messages update
Google Messages could soon follow WhatsApp with an upgrade that makes it much easier to join group chats
Nvidia RTX 6000
Details of Nvidia's fastest video card ever leak; RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU will have 96GB GDDR7 ECC memory
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
AI agents can be hijacked to write and send phishing attacks
Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in user&#039;s hand, their blue jacket in background
My dream Hasselblad camera is getting a sequel soon, according to new leaks – here are 5 upgrades I’m hoping for
Harry Halpin, CEO and co-founder of Nym Technologies, and Chelsea Manning, Nym Technlogies&#039; security consultant, on stage at the Frontline Club in London during the NymVPN launch on March 13, 2025.
NymVPN is now live – here's everything you need to know
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd
Ethernet cables with IP addresses in the background
You can now use an IPv4 address as business collateral - and it could be worth millions
Close-up of woman using AirPods Pro 2
AirPods could catch up with Samsung buds with a live translation free upgrade in iOS 19
Image showing detail of the Leica D-Lux 8
Still can't get a Fujifilm X100VI? This premium Leica compact costs less, and it's in stock
China
Juniper patches security flaws which could have let hackers take over your router