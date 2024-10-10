Prime Video’s Reacher is confirmed for season 4, while season 3 gets a new release update

We finally know more about when Reacher season 3 will be released on Prime Video – and in other good news, we also know more about the hit show’s future.

A press release from Amazon MGM Studios confirms that fans of the action-hero series can expect the next installment to return in 2025, though an exact date hasn't been announced. Given that Jack Reacher season 2 was released in December 2023, there had been speculation of a similar release window for the show's next entry, but it looks like a longer wait is on the cards.

And there's more of one of the best Prime Video shows on the way. Prime Video has also given Reacher an early season 4 renewal, further expanding the Reacher universe – there's already a spin-off series on the way called The Untitled Neagley Project.

Considering that there are 28 books in the Jack Reacher series by Lee Child, it's probably not too surprising that the character continues to be the subject of new projects on the best streaming services: the 2012 movie Jack Reacher and its 2016 sequel are available on Netflix and Paramount Plus in the US, and Australia, and Prime Video in the UK.

What can we expect from Reacher season 3?

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Reacher season 2 was Prime Video's most-watched show of 2023, and while the platform doesn't reveal viewership figures, we can ascertain that given the success of Child's best-selling series, it's a show with a very big following.

Season 3 is set to be based on the seventh Reacher book, Persuader – and we'll see the man-mountain hero out of his comfort zone, as the story sees Reacher adopting a more stealthy approach as he goes undercover to rescue an informant who's been held captive.

The next chapter in the series will see Alan Ritchson reprise his role as the action hero, alongside Maria Sten as Frances Neagley. The actors will be joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

News of Reacher's season 3 release window and season 4 renewal comes hot on the heels of Netflix confirming The Night Agent season 2 release date and renewing the series for season 3, so there's plenty of action thriller content across the streaming services for viewers to look forward to.