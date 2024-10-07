Just got Prime Video? Here are 3 shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch first

With Amazon Prime Day coming up, you may have just signed up for a subscription to one of the best streaming services, which also gives you access to Prime Video's large content library of new movies and TV shows.

With thousands of titles on offer, it can be overwhelming to find some of the best Prime Video shows – not matter whether you're a new or old subscriber. But fear not, I've comprised a list of three shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should watch if you've just signed up to Prime Video. Happy watching!

Class of '07

Class of '07 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-15

TV-15 Length: ~33 minute episodes

~33 minute episodes Creator: Kacie Anning

Class of '07 is an Australian comedy which begins at the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school. As unresolved tensions bubble to the surface, an apocalyptic tidal wave hits the group and the former classmates must find a way to survive on the island peak of Ridge Heights Catholic Ladies College. The off-the-wall teen drama was praised for its sassy humor and charismatic characters. While it shares similar themes to Yellowjackets, Class of '07 is more of a comfort watch, as it still delivers on the laughs even if it is a life and death situation.

Available to stream globally on Prime Video.

Joe Pickett

Joe Pickett S1 | Official Trailer | Now Available on Spectrum Originals - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Directors: John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle

The neo-Western crime drama Joe Pickett follows the titular Wyoming game warden (Michael Dorman) as he investigates crimes in and around the town of Saddlestring. The show is based on the books series by C.J. Box, which sees Pickett look into gruesome murders, poachers, and anti-hunting activists.

WhileYellowstone has become a cultural phenomenon when it comes to modern Westerns, Joe Pickett is still another great Paramount Plus show that's worth your time, especially while you wait for Yellowstone season five part two for its suspenseful story, unscrupulous characters and edge-of-your-seat thrills.

Available to stream on Paramount Plus in Australia and the UK.

Prey

Prey | Full Trailer | ITV - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~46 minute episodes

~46 minute episodes Creator: Chris Lunt

Prey is a police drama that features a new protagonist and story each season as they grapple with deadly crimes and conspiracies. The first season of Prey features John Simm as admired Manchester detective Marcus Farrow, whose whole world falls apart when he goes on the run after being wrongly accused of killing his ex-wife and son. Philip Glenister takes center stage in season 2 as prison officer David Murdoch, who becomes entangled in a criminal world when his pregnant daughter is kidnapped. Prey will certainly get your heart racing with its thrilling twists and turns of police pursuits, car crashes, and stabbings.

Available to stream on ITVX in the UK.