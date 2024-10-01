The Devil's Hour season 2 trailer is here and I can't wait for the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series to return

The Devil's Hour season 2 is nearly upon us, and I'm so excited to dive back into the gripping Prime Video thriller series where we'll see dynamics shifting and find out what happened to Gideon (Peter Capaldi) after he escaped into the night in the season one finale. All that and more will be revealed when the series releases on October 18.

A lot happens in this mind bending series so it's understandable if fans have questions – I have plenty of my own, especially since the first season explained the link between Gideon and Lucy (Jessica Raine), and we've now established two co-existing timelines. We've got social worker Lucy and police officer Lucy, thanks to Gideon's time traveling interference, so there are effectively two versions of her. Yeah, you really need to pay attention when you're watching this series, folks.

The trailer answers at least some of these burning questions, and you can take a look below.

What is the plot of The Devil's Hour season 2?

We've come a long way since season one, which saw Lucy waking up at 3:33 AM every night, which falls between the titular "devil's hour" of 3-4 AM. Now, Gideon seems to be begging for Lucy to form an alliance with him, and as unwise as that might be it does seem like their only real choice right now.

We should also expect to learn more about Lucy's son Isaac who is really going through it as he has time hopping abilities of his own and can see things that his mother can't. This series is packed full of drama, and this is only the beginning.

The official synopsis reads: "The Devil’s Hour season two sees Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster. Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life.

"Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives."

