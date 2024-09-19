Netflix serves up a thriller feast in new teaser trailer for The Platform 2 – and I'm already starving for more

Netflix has left me starving for more of the Spanish dystopian thriller The Platform 2 after revealing a sneak peek of the sequel movie.

We rate The Platform as one of the best Netflix movies, so it's great to see that Netflix is dishing up a second serving on the best streaming service after the self-contained horror was renewed for a sequel last year – and if the exclusive clip (see below) is anything to go by, it's going to be as bleak and depressing as ever when we return to the despairing vertical prison.

The Platform became one of Netflix's best horror movies for its social commentary on capitalism, inequality, and class divide – it takes place in a vertical prison complex where food rations are passed down through a descending platform. Prisoners on the upper level take more than their fair share, leaving those lower down to starve on scraps, until one man vows to change the system.

In the eerie exclusive first clip released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, cellmates Perempuan (Milena Smit) and Zamiatin (Hoik Keuchkerian) are two new casualties set to languish in the squalid prison this time. They introduce themselves to each other as a grand feast of food disappears down a platform between them. It's clear that Perempuan is haunted by what she's done to end up in the Pit, but what it is remains to be seen.



The Platform 2 | Exclusive Clip | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another stretch on The Platform

The Platform 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The brutal feeding system appears to be making a return in The Platform 2, where said platform transports food between floors with those imprisoned on the top level receive the most and those on the bottom get the least or nothing at all once the platform reaches them. The class system shifts every month as prisoners are assigned a new floor to survive on.

The Platform 2 sees a new leader impose their rule over the Platform and introduce a resident who fights against the controversial feeding method. However, their fight for survival takes a deadly turn when eating from the wrong plate could have killer consequences.

While we're not sure if any characters from the original movie will return, we can count on filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia to use the new cast of Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), Óscar Jaenada (The Shallows), and Tadashi Ito (Under Paris) to – what we can only hope –lift the curtain on the broken class system and disparate wealth gap once again.

I can only hope that the sequel will be as satiating as the first and possibly lead to a third installment to complete this cinematic three course meal.