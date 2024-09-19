Squid Game season 2 cast talks fan theories for the returning Netflix show… sort of

Squid Game was a monumental success for Netflix, with the K-drama quickly becoming the most popular non-English TV series on the best streaming service. With Squid Game season two right around the corner, it's hardly surprising fans have weighed in with all sorts of theories.

TechRadar even had a theory of our own off the back of the first teaser trailer that was released, and though that hasn't been addressed in a new Netflix Geeked Week interview on X/Twitter, the cast had a few things to say (see below) about what we should expect when the new season kicks off on December 26.

Lee Jung-jae (Player 456), Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man), and Wi Ha-joon (Police Officer Hwang Jun-ho) sat down to discuss and debunk some of the leading theories of one of the best Netflix shows so far.

3 years ago, The Game began. What could possibly happen next? Watch the cast of Squid Game reacting to the craziest Season 2 theories. Squid Game returns December 26! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/bDXu6AZg9XSeptember 18, 2024

Theory one: Hwang Jun-ho becomes a villain this season

(Image credit: Netflix)

Reading out the theory, Wi Ha-joon said: "I think [he] will turn into a villain this season. He tries to get rid of the games and ends up becoming the host."

Responding to this, the actor revealed: "Some people around me also suggested the same thing..." but refused to elaborate, of course, so it will be interesting to see if the police officer's seemingly innocent intentions change course. As we know, he originally entered the games to find his missing brother, disguised as a guard. But have the games corrupted him?

Theory two: Some of the season one games will be re-shown from a different perspective

(Image credit: Netflix)

While plot details are still under wraps, fans have been drawing their own conclusions about what to expect from Squid Game season 2. One theory that was picked up is that we'll see some of the iconic games like the Dalgona cookie challenge (pictured above), or the ominous Red Light, Green Light game back once again. This time, though, fans are wondering if we'll see them from the perspective of the guards and games master, giving some background into them.

Strong as this theory is, the actors aren't confirming or denying it. Instead, Wi Ha-joon said: "That would be great." So whether or not it happens, at least he likes the theory!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Theory three: Player 456's daughter will appear in season two as an adult, and he is now the host of the game

(Image credit: Netflix)

Perhaps the most "out there" theory, actor Lee Jung-jae seemed particularly amused by this one and said: "Whoever wrote this should join our team", while complimenting them for their "rich imagination".

So it's clear at least the first part of that has been dismissed, and that one of the new additions to the cast will not be playing his daughter, but he didn't have much to say about his character becoming the host. But, surely 456 wouldn't be corrupted by these traumatic games, right?

Theory four: Player 456's hair is pink now and the guards also wear pink. Coincidence? I think not!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Many fans, including myself, were baffled by the season one ending where 456 decided to dye his hair. Like, I get it, he won loads of money but hair dye isn't that extravagant. This has made people speculate if it's hinting at a darker storyline for him. Like the above one, people are convinced he's going to end up controlling the very game he claims he wants to destroy.

The response to this was equally as vague with Lee Jung-jae saying: "You will have to wait and see!".

Obviously, we knew they were going to be tight-lipped around the plot details but this showcase has definitely given me plenty of stuff to think about when Squid Game season 2 drops in December. Until then, check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows to give you plenty to watch.