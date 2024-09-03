Netflix is making non-English movies and shows better – and now I'm even more excited for Squid Game season 2

Netflix has been improving dubbed content to ensure that translations of non-English movies and series are as accurate as possible. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has already started offering classes to voice actors working on unscripted reality TV shows from South Korea, which feels like a crucial move for a genre that relies heavily on jokes, put-downs and other pop culture references.



The classes include lessons "on the perfect mix of authentic Korean nuance and accessible translations" to ensure better-quality dubbing and translations, so that content can be more widely understood around the world. It seems the best streaming service is trying to prioritise tone and delivery, which often isn't as clear in subtitles. Additionally, the workshops teach the Korean alphabet, pronunciation, expressions, emphasis, alongside culture.

"Dubbing should be like a magic trick for viewers," John DeMita, the head of Netflix’s English-language dubbing, told the WSJ. "We want them to relax and enjoy the show without effort. You want us to disappear." With Squid Game season 2 set to be another monumental success when it's released later this year, and other K-dramas like Sweet Home season 3 already so popular, it's great to see the streamer taking more care about how these series are translated for international audiences.

Which Netflix shows have had improved dubbing?

Physical: 100 season 2 released episodes from March 19 to April 2 on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

So far, the dubbing playbook has been successful with the intense fitness show Physical: 100, a South Korean reality series that saw 100 contestants hoping to be the last person standing after undertaking some tough challenges. The show was a hit, becoming the first non-English unscripted show to top Netflix's global most-watched list.

Los Angeles-based actor Austin Kuniyoshi gave the WSJ some insight into how he dubbed one of the Physical: 100 contestants, saying he studied the contestant’s physicality and his relationship with his body to replicate his persona and presence on the show. He told WSJ: "Like a Johnny Bravo kind of vibe. But maybe more toned down. Less exaggerated but still deep and self-confident."

Other popular South Korean productions include the dating series Single’s Inferno and game show The Devil’s Plan. And with streaming services increasingly focusing on producing more unscripted shows in general – analysis from Ampere Analysis as seen by the WSJ reveals that unscripted shows now account for half of the shows being greenlit – this is only going to get bigger.

DeMita also revealed that more than 40% of all viewings for South Korean unscripted shows are watched with dubbing, which explains why Netflix decided to focus on improving the translations for these shows first. As the new classes get more widely rolled out other productions, we hope that more non-English content can be part of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

