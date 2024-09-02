Netflix cancels hit supernatural series Dead Boy Detectives but fans want to resurrect it from the grave

Dead Boy Detectives has officially been canceled after Netflix delivered the final nail in the coffin for the supernatural horror series. This is not the first time a popular show has been axed by the best streaming service, and it's left a bitter taste in fans' mouths.

A few months ago, a show with similar vibes, Lockwood & Co. received the same treatment despite its glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating, so it's an unfortunate case of history repeating itself, leaving horror fans disappointed.

Variety confirmed the sad news about Dead Boy Detectives on August 30, though a reason for the sudden cancelation has not been confirmed by Netflix. There is some comfort though, because a series set in the same universe, The Sandman, will return for season 2.

Dead Boy Detectives | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With Netflix picking up disappointing movies such as Incoming and The Union (here are three better teen comedies and three better action movies to watch instead) in recent months, fans have a right to be angry as good quality offerings are rapidly disappearing from our Netflix libraries.

Indeed, data from Nielsen's streaming charts reveals that the best Netflix show had been one of the top 10 most-watched series during the week of its release in April earlier this year (see post below). And with competitors putting out huge hits, it is a puzzling decision.

The first season of Dead Boy Detectives will still be available to watch despite its cancelation, but newcomers may not bother watching it given the fact the story has come to an abrupt end.

There are many shows that were unfairly and unfortunately cancelled this year from being unable even to chart in these charts. Dead Boy Detectives did and was still cancelled.#SaveDeadBoyDetectives #DeadBoyDectectivesSeptember 1, 2024

What are fans saying about Dead Boy Detectives?

Fans are furious about the cancelation and have created a hashtag #SaveDeadBoyDetectives on social media. This is commonplace among disgruntled fans of shows, and it's no exception here, with people scrambling to raise Dead Boy Detectives from the grave.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plenty of fans have weighed in with some thoughtful arguments about why the series should stay, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their strong opinions. One argued that Netflix's repeated decision to cancel shows will discourage viewers to watch new series, in case they don't make it past the first season.

Surely @netflix cancelling #DeadBoyDetectives after one season yet again not giving a series a chance to find an audience is hugely detrimental. People just won’t give any new series a chance as the risk of cancellation after one season is so high on #NetflixSeptember 2, 2024

Another called for fans to make noise and share the hashtag, hoping that Netflix would notice that people really don't want the show to go. Meanwhile, a second person shared a tribute to all the people who had appeared in the show, so it is clear fans are not willing to let it disappear without a fight.

#SAVEDEADBOYDETECTIVES: just a little glimpse at some of the many faces to grace our screens in this beautiful show. sit with me a minute, take a breath. it's been special <3 pic.twitter.com/zEdRRA2uljSeptember 1, 2024