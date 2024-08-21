The Union is Netflix's #1 movie, but here are 3 better action comedies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

New Netflix movie The Union has taken the top spot in the best streaming service's global top 10 list this week with 33 million views worldwide. The action comedy stars Mark Wahlberg as laidback construction worker Mike, whose world is turned upside down when his high-school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him for a secret intelligence mission.

The Union has joined Netflix's extensive library of failed action comedies with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 40%, though our Entertainment Managing Editor, Matt Bolton, described the movie as "weirdly charming, and very smooth, even if it's not good – okay for a lazy weekend watch". Still, it definitely won't make it onto our best Netflix movies list, so if you're looking for something better to watch after The Union, here are three action comedy flicks on Netflix to watch with 80% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Big 4

The Big 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 141 minutes

141 minutes Director: Timo Tjahjanto

The Big 4 is an Indonesian flick that follows four assassins who come out of retirement when they meet a by-the-book detective on a mission to hunt down an elusive killer.

When it was released in 2022, The Big 4 ranked in the streamer's global non-English film list for three weeks and was the top 10 in 65 countries. It's no surprise though, given that The Big 4 has everything you could want from an action comedy with crazy fight sequences, silly banter, and an entertaining cast of colorful characters that will have you laughing from start to finish. It's time for you to discover this hidden gem buried amongst all the other Netflix action flops.

Beverly Hills Cop

BEVERLY HILLS COP | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

RT Score: 82%

82% Age rating: R

R Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Martin Brest

Netflix's fourth installment to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F wasn't as good as the original blockbuster flick, which is an ’80s great – even if you haven't seen Beverly Hills Cop, you've definitely heard of it. The 1984 movie reached unprecedented levels of success and became one of the most iconic comedy hits of all time.

Eddie Murphy makes his star turn in Beverly Hills Cop as Detroit police officer Axel Foley, who becomes embroiled in the crime world of Beverly Hills while investigating the murder of his best friend Mikey Tandino (James Russo). Comedic mastermind Murphy proves that nobody else could play the charming cop with his hilarious one-liners, goofy personality, and cheeky comebacks.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget | Official Trailer | Netflix

RT Score: 81%

81% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 101 minutes

101 minutes Director: Sam Fell

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the legendary stop-motion comedy Chicken Run, from 2000. In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, two decades after escaping the coop, Ginger and Rocky face a whole new threat when their daughter is kidnapped by a poultry farm run by their former enemy Mrs. Tweedy.

What happens next is a feathery James Bond rescue mission that has all the heart and humor from its predecessor, which old and new audiences will enjoy. The animated movie also features a star-studded voice cast, including: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Imelda Staunton, Bella Ramsey, and Romesh Ranganathan.

Cluck in to this delicious treat of a movie for the whole family.