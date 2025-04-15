G20 is the #2 movie on Prime Video but it's a flop – here are 3 better action thrillers I recommend streaming instead

G20 may be one of the most-watched movies by Prime Video subscribers at the time of writing, but it's been a flop for one of the best streaming services.

The Viola Davis led action thriller has only scored 54% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and its audience score isn't any better, as viewers have given it 53%. That's disappointing if you wanted your action fix this week, but don't worry, there's plenty to dive into.

Here are three action movies with a 75% or higher critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which means they all are worthy of spots on our best Prime Video shows list.

Monkey Man

Monkey Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

Main cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikander Kher

Director: Dev Patel

RT Score: 89%

Where to watch: Prime Video (US), Sky / Now (UK), Foxtel / Binge (AU)

Monkey Man is the directorial debut from Dev Patel and it's a project he's put his heart and soul into, considering he wrote and starred in it too. There's plenty to be proud of here as it scored him 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, a very good score indeed.

In this action hit, we follow a young man who gets his revenge after years of suppressed rage, which saw him forced to get beaten up by popular fighters in an underground fight club for cash. It's brutal, intense, and unforgiving and fans of movies like The Raid won't want to miss this one.

Twisters

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 121 minutes

Main cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

RT Score: 75%

Where to watch: Prime Video (US)

Nothing says action like a category 5 tornado, right? If it's heart-pounding action and risky maneuvers you're after, this very good sequel to the original Twister movie is sure to entertain you with action packed moments, and some really heartfelt ones too.

The movie follows clashing groups of storm chasers who investigate a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are brilliant at two very different characters; a serious meteorologist and an internet-famous storm chaser, providing some funny moments amid the disaster. It is far better than it has any right to be!

The Covenant

GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: R

Runtime: 123 minutes

Main cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig

Director: Guy Ritchie

RT score: 83%

Where to stream: Prime Video (US, UK, AU)

I love Guy Ritchie movies and though nothing can beat Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, I enjoyed The Covenant thanks to its emotionally charged storyline and plenty of drama amid all the action.

This movie has a great cast such as The Boys legend Antony Starr and cinema icon Jake Gyllenhaal, and it follows a local interpreter who risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of grueling terrain during the war in Afghanistan. It's been given a revival of sorts on streaming, as despite being a box office flop it's done well on Prime Video.