5 new free movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming on Pluto TV in May

The best free streaming services do not get enough attention, and sometimes they have exactly what you're looking for when services such as Netflix and Prime Video don't deliver. It's even better when the movies have over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

As we're approaching a new month all the best free streaming services are gearing up to bring new titles to their platforms, and the same goes for Pluto TV. Its list of new movies seems to go on and on but I've highlighted five movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that will be available for you to stream for free very soon.

This one is for fans of action and thriller as these genres top the list including Ang Lee's martial arts flick with an almost perfect score, and a political action thriller from the 2010s starring Jessica Chastain. Can you guess which ones?

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

RT score: 98%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 120 minutes

Director: Ang Lee

At the time of its release, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was the most Oscar-nominated of all time with a total of 10, earning the awards for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

Ang Lee's martial arts drama features Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun-fat presenting a commentary on gender roles and depicting a reverie of China. Based on the Chinese novel of the same name, lovers and warriors Li Mu Bai (Yun-fat) and Yu Shu Lien (Yeoh) set out on a mission to retrieve the Green Destiny sword that has been stolen by by thief Jen Yu (Zhang Ziyi). Embarking across 19th-century Imperial China to get back what's rightfully theirs, their journey becomes a lot more complicated upon reaching the House of Yu.

The Accused (1988)

RT score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 110 minutes

Director: Jonathan Kaplan

Kaplan's legal drama from the late '80s packs a dark story about an incredibly sensitive topic that's loosely based on the 1983 case of Cheryl Araujo who was brutally assaulted by four men. Stepping into the shoes of the victim Jodie Foster delivers a great performance, one that would earn her her very first Oscar.

Waitress Sarah Tobias (Foster) visits a bar after a fight with her boyfriends, but her night goes from bad to worse when she's brutally attacked and assaulted by three men while others spectate and encourage her attackers. Attorney Kathryn Murphy (Kelly McGillis) takes on the case but allows Sarah's attackers to walk away with mild sentences. Sarah's fight for justice doesn't end there as she takes to the stand once again to ensure that the men who stood and watched her get attacked get what they deserve.

RT score: 98%

Age rating: R

Length: 103 minutes

Director: Jim Sheridan

Another movie that scored at the Oscars for its acting performances was Jim Sheridan's biographical drama based on Christy Brown's autobiography of the same name. Daniel Day-Lewis won his first Oscar playing the lead role of Brown, and Brenda Fricker took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing his mother.

Born into a working-class family in Ireland in the early 1930s, Christy Brown (Day-Lewis) is diagnosed with a severe form of cerebral palsy leaving him almost completely paralysed. At age 5 he learns that the only thing he has controlled movement over his is left foot, which would become the key to his success. As well as assistance from his mother (Fricker) his drive and determination is what leads him to become a painter and author in spite of his severe illness.

Dead Man Walking (1995)

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 122 minutes

Director: Tim Robbins

Before taking on the role of producer and director of Dead Man Walking, Robbins had an established career as an actor landing roles in The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Top Gun (1986). Dead Man Walking is his second directorial feature, and earned him an Oscar nomination.

Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn) is an inmate on death row whose execution date is getting closer. As the date looms closer he forms a bond with Sister Helen Prejean (Susan Sarandon) whose help he enlists to maintain the fact that he is innocent of the murders for which he is convicted. Serving as a spiritual advisor, she visits his and the relatives of the murder victims to learn more about the case, forming a closer bond with the inmate.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 157 minutes

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow made an impression on movie lovers with The Hurt Locker (2008), and she returned with an equally strong flick with Zero Dark Thirty, a political action thriller about one of the most famous manhunts.

The events of the September 11 attack in New York left the American people and the entire world in a state of shock. As a result of this travesty, terrorist organization leader Osama bin Laden becomes the main subject of a worldwide manhunt. Spread over the course of a decade we see Mia (Jessica Chastain), a CIA analyst who becomes a crucial part of the manhunt driving the Navy SEALs closer and closer to tracking down bin Laden.