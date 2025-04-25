David Fincher directing a Red Hot Chilli Pepper music video? Netflix's Love, Death and Robots season 4 looks wild in new trailer

Netflix have released a bounty of details for the upcoming fourth season – or Volume 4 as the streamer is calling it – of ambitious anthology Love Death + Robots, and the trailer looks just as wild as we’d expect from one of the best Netflix shows.

Show creator and Deadpool director Tim Miller teases more of what fans have come to love about the series, stating “I’ve given up on figuring out which season might be ‘the best’ because I love all my children, but I am really excited about all the episodes in Volume 4,” and we’re excited too, with the trailer, which you can watch below, promising everything from cute kitties to insane violence.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps most intriguing though is executive producer David Fincher returning not only to the Love, Death + Robots directors chair (following Vol. 3’s 'Bad Travelling' episode) but to the world of music videos.

While Fincher is best known today as the master of the slightly twisted, always gripping thriller, the Gone Girl filmmaker cut his teeth as part of the MTV generation, directing videos for the likes of Sting, Madonna, Aerosmith and Michael Jackson before making his feature debut with Alien 3.

While Fincher has gone back to the well in recent years, collaborating with artists such as Justin Timberlake and long time composing partner Trent Reznor, the upcoming Love Death + Robots episode 'Can’t Stop' may be his most ambitious short project yet, with Netflix billing it as: “A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members [...] recreated as string-puppets.”

What can we expect from Love, Death + Robots season 4?

While Fincher and Red Hot Chilli Peppers may be hugely exciting, that’s far from all this season has in store, with one of the best streaming services teasing a whole host of new stories.

As always, fans can expect a huge variety of visual styles, genres and global influences, with Miller stating: “One of my biggest joys in making LDR [...] is when artists or directors make choices you would never make. Their ideas, shot choices, angles, sense of timing – whatever – is something foreign to your visual language but also awesome!”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Close Encounters of the Mini Kind' looks set to deliver an adorable alien apocalypse as it pays tribute to classic 50s sci-fi, while 'Spider Rose', a sequel of sorts to Vol. 3’s cyberpunk horror 'Swarm', will deliver a dose of gory vengeance. Star Wars’ John Boyega lends his voice to '400 Boys', which sees warring post-apocalyptic gangs team up to battle a Kaiju-like threat and comes from Emmy-winning director Robert Valley and comedians Chris Parnell and John Oliver can be heard in 'The Other Large Thing', the tale of a cat with designs on world domination and his web-hacking robot butler sidekick.

Tim Miller directs 'Golgotha', a rare live-action installment in the series starring Rhys Darby as a vicar playing host to an alien emissary who believes a dolphin is the reincarnation of their messiah. Miller also helms 'The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur' which can be summed up as gladiators + dinosaurs, while 'How Zeke Got Religion' follows a WW2 bomber which finds itself up against biblical foes. 'Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners' features the voices of Kevin Hart and Brett Goldstein as overworked and underappreciated household goods, and “For He Can Creep” sees a Georgian Era poet protected by his cat when Satan (Dan Stevens) comes knocking.

We told you Netflix's new installment of Love, Death + Robots looks wild, and you can enjoy every insane moment for yourself when all ten episodes drop on Netflix on May 15.