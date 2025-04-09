Netflix's Love, Death and Robots gets a new teaser trailer, and it's explosive and exciting

After three years away, Love, Death + Robots is back for an exciting new volume – and its streaming date is just a few weeks away. Volume 4 comes to Netflix on May 15, and if the teaser trailer is any indication it's going to be epic, edge-of-the-seat TV.

As with previous seasons of one of the best Netflix shows, volume 4 consists of self-contained animated shorts with their own characters and distinctive visual styles. And as you'll see from the trailer, this looks like it'll be a ton of robot-related fun.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Love, Death & Robots Volume 4: what to expect

Here are some of the things you'll see in volume 4 based on the trailer: an apparently sentient sex toy with googly eyes; what looks like a giant rock concert; a scary, sweary cyborg; a giant baby; dinosaurs fighting; half of the Golden Gate going missing... and that's just the first 12 seconds of the trailer.

It's clearly going to be visually stunning, and as ever the changes of style between each short are striking: there's classic comic book-esque action, photorealistic CGI and much more.

There will be ten shorts in volume 4, and while Netflix isn't giving too much away it promises "Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats [and] string-puppet rock stars". The official synopsis says:

"The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher, sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson return as supervising director for 10 startling shorts showcasing the series's signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humour. Buckle up."

Love, Death + Robots volume 4 will be streaming on Netflix from May 15.

