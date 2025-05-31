Netflix Tudum 2025 live: the biggest news about Stranger Things, One Piece, Squid Game and more
Trailers, sneak previews, release dates and more news about Netflix's biggest TV shows and movies
Didn't manage to get tickets to the Netflix Tudum 2025 live event? Don't worry. We'll be rounding up all the biggest news from the global fan extravaganza taking place in Los Angeles right here.
Some of the biggest returning TV shows and upcoming movies from one of the best streaming services are already confirmed to feature throughout the evening. From Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 to Squid Game season 3 and One Piece season 2, there's a lot of ground to cover.
Alongside live performances from global stars like Lady Gaga and Hanumankind as well as appearances from some of the talent in Netflix's hit shows and movies, there'll be streaming announcements in the form of trailers, teasers, release dates and more.
We'll be covering the biggest streaming news from the event live, so you'll be able to catch up on anything you missed about the best Netflix shows and new Netflix movies all in one place. Follow along below to get the biggest news from Netflix's biggest fan event.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery gets a release date
Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are now in the spotlight (and not just because they have t-shirt guns) with a brief preview of the next chapter of the hit mystery drama Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which has an official release date.
The film will stream on Netflix on December 12. It has another all-star cast that includes the aforementioned Craig along with Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.
Squid Game season 3 trailer unveiled
Squid Game has opened the show with player 456, aka Seong Gi-hun (who's played by Lee Jung-jae), along with other cast members to unveil the official trailer for the third and final season of the show.
While the two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse at the exciting final chapter, it still leaves plenty of questions around whether player 456 will be able to a stop to the games for good. Indeed, as Jung-jae puts it: "Will the boy doll Cheol-su be nice?" – we're not counting on it.
Squid Game season 3 will return to Netflix on June 27.
Netflix Tudum 2025 is officially live!
Here we go! We're on stage with Netflix darling Sofia Carson, from My Oxford Year and The Life List, who is hosting this evening's event. It's the first time that Tudum is being live streamed on the platform itself, so it's great to see that such a large crowed still turned out.
What can fans expect to hear from Netflix Tudum 2025?
It's not long until Netflix Tudum 2025 gets underway, so what can fans expect to hear about their favorite TV shows and most-anticipated movies coming to the streamer?
Ahead of the event, Netflix confirmed that some of its biggest returning TV shows will be in the spotlight, alongside new updates about upcoming movies and live events that it'll be streaming throughout 2025, including:
- Emily in Paris season 5
- Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
- Happy Gilmore 2
- Love is Blind
- One Piece season 2
- Outer Banks season 5
- The Rip
- Squid Game season 3
- Stranger Things season 5
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- The Life List
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- Wednesday season 2
- WWE
Such a packed lineup has got many fans – yours truly included – excited to see what Netflix will reveal. Indeed, from a Stranger Things season 5 release date to new movie trailer reveals, many of us have been speculating what will be announced.
TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter Tom Power has a stacked wishlist that includes a Stranger Things season 5 release schedule, an official trailer for Squid Game season 3, more footage of Wednesday season 2 and release date reveals for Netflix's 2025 movies.
Considering that this is Netflix's biggest fan event of the year, I'm hopeful that we'll be able to tick a lot of these off, so stay tuned for all the latest as it happens.
Where can I watch Netflix Tudum 2025?
You can tune into the Netflix Tudum 2025 live event from home by streaming it live on Netflix on May 31, 2025, at 8pm ET / 5PM PT. That means viewers in the UK can catch it at 1am BST, while those in Australia will be able to watch it at 10am AEST.
Just like any other Netflix live streaming event, you'll need a subscription to be able to get in on all the action.