Netflix Tudum 2025 live: the biggest news about Stranger Things, One Piece, Squid Game and more

Didn't manage to get tickets to the Netflix Tudum 2025 live event? Don't worry. We'll be rounding up all the biggest news from the global fan extravaganza taking place in Los Angeles right here.

Some of the biggest returning TV shows and upcoming movies from one of the best streaming services are already confirmed to feature throughout the evening. From Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 to Squid Game season 3 and One Piece season 2, there's a lot of ground to cover.

Alongside live performances from global stars like Lady Gaga and Hanumankind as well as appearances from some of the talent in Netflix's hit shows and movies, there'll be streaming announcements in the form of trailers, teasers, release dates and more.

We'll be covering the biggest streaming news from the event live, so you'll be able to catch up on anything you missed about the best Netflix shows and new Netflix movies all in one place. Follow along below to get the biggest news from Netflix's biggest fan event.