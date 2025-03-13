Emily in Paris season 5: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return

Emily in Paris season 5: key information - Officially renewed for season 5

- Filming begins in May 2025

- No official trailer released yet

- Main cast predicted to return

- Production to commence in both Paris and Rome

- No official plot synopsis revealed

Emily in Paris season 5 is set to return, but what can we expect from one of the best streaming service's hit shows?

Over four seasons, Emily has moved to Paris, worked endlessly to impress her boss Sylvie at the marketing firm, and fallen in love (more than once). She's clearly been busy, but it looks like season 5 will be her busiest period yet as she continues her new life in Rome setting up Agencie Grateau's new office.

And while we may be four seasons in, Emily in Paris is still topping Netflix charts, taking the number one spot in the Global Top 10 when it premiered in August 2024 and racking up 19.9 million views in the first four days. So, unsurprisingly, Emily in Paris returns for more.

A swift renewal after season 4's premiere on the streaming platform means we've got plenty to talk about. And while we're not-so-patiently waiting to find out what Gabriel will do next and how Emily will deal with it – and her new love, Marcello – we can tide ourselves over by delving into everything there is to know about Emily in Paris season 5.

From the show's release date and predicted cast to its plot synopsis story and rumors about what to expect, here's what we've gathered so far about Emily in Paris season 5.

There's no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5! pic.twitter.com/UL3aRa0ftuSeptember 16, 2024

Emily in Paris season 5 was officially renewed in September 2024, just days after season 4 part 2’s release. The show’s creator, Darren Star told Tudum: “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”

And in November 2024, Variety revealed that a filming schedule had been confirmed: “Filming is due to begin in the first week of May next year (2025) with its usual key crew, ensuring the show will retain its French DNA.”

So, while we don’t have an official release date just yet, we do know that we’ll be returning to both European cities for season 5. Plus, we can certainly speculate based on last season’s release schedule as to when we could expect it.

For season 4, filming started in January 2024 and premiered laster that same year in August. If we imagine a similar gap this time, we’re looking at a possible December release date in 2025. Rome and Paris at Christmas? That sounds pretty romantic.

Emily in Paris season 5: has a trailer been released?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Given the cast and crew haven’t started filming yet, there’s no Emily in Paris season 5 trailer to share. Season 4’s trailer dropped a month before the release date, so we’re not expecting one until at least late 2025, but we’ll be sure to update here as soon as it drops.

Emily in Paris season 5: confirmed and predicted cast

Emily in Paris season 5 looks set to bring back the usual cast (Image credit: Netflix)

Potential spoilers follow for Emily in Paris season 5.

While there’s no official news of cast returning for season 5, other than Lily Collins reprising her role as Emily, we could make a pretty assured guess at who will return based on the previous seasons:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

There was also the introduction of series’ newcomer Genevieve (Thalia Besson), Laurent’s daughter from a previous relationship. We saw her join Sylvie's agency in season 4 and make her move on Gabriel, vying for a piece of Emily's life.

Though she was seemingly rejected by the French chef, her return for season 5 seems incredibly likely. We’d also imagine recurring characters Laurent (Arnaud Binard), Antoine (William Abadie), and Benoît (Kevin Dias) to return.

Emily in Paris season 5: story synopsis and rumors

Will Emily get her happily ever after in Rome with Marcello? (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers follow for Emily in Paris seasons 1-4 below.

It wouldn’t be Emily in Paris without Paris and although season 4 saw the marketing exec/hopeless romantic move to Rome to launch the Agencie Grateau office there (and to be with Marcello), we know that creator Darren Star has said the cast and crew will be filming in both locations for season 5. Whether that means Emily will be traveling between the two, we’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, the main story for Emily has always been about love, alongside being excellent at her job. While we’ve seen her relationship with chef Gabriel flourish and wither throughout the course of Emily in Paris, it seemed pretty final in season 4 when Gabriel ended things. Never one to falter, Emily found a new love with Italian beau, Marcello, and moved to Rome to start a new life – with a little push from Sylvie.

Speaking to Good Morning America about her new love’s role in season 5, Lily said: “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at the perfect time.”

Emily once again finds herself in a love triangle (Image credit: Neflix)

But it’s not necessarily over with Gabriel, at least not for him, as he had a sudden realization in the season 4 finale that he’d made a huge mistake. Something Emily is yet to learn about. So, while Emily has been confused between lovers before, it looks like season 5 is set to put her new love Marcello against her old flame Gabriel. But that also doesn’t mean past loves won’t also return.

In conversation with Deadline, creator Darren Star said when asked whether Camille and Alfie are out of the picture: “Not necessarily. I mean, people come and go out of people’s lives in shows for a period of time, but it doesn’t mean that they’re off the table.”

Season 4 was also split into two parts for the first time in Emily in Paris history. Though there’s no talk of whether this will happen again, Star did say to Deadline that when it comes to episode length: “I feel like as the show series continues, there’s just more story to tell for more characters so the episodes are getting a little longer.”

Emily in Paris season 5 looks set to expand on Mindy's story (Image credit: Netflix)

There’s certainly more stories to tell, especially when it comes to Mindy and her missed Eurovision experience and growing singing career. There’s Genevieve and her endeavor to compete with Emily in both their personal and professional lives. And there’s Slyvie’s endeavor to grow Agencie Grateau across two major European cities.

When it comes to love though, Star told Forbes: “I don’t think there’s much of a story once happily-ever-after happens. These are very passionate relationships and strong characters and what keeps me engaged is finding those obstacles that feel truly emotional.” So, Emily in Paris season 5 looks set to bring back the passion and love of previous seasons – this time across both Paris and Rome.

Will there be more seasons of Emily in Paris?

Is this the end for Emily in Paris? (Image credit: Netflix)

We’re not sure, but it seems unlikely. While season 3 and 4 were part of a two-season renewal, season 5 hasn’t been. But, when asked whether season 4 would be the final chapter, Star told Deadline: “I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble.

There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons, I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it…”

Of course we know that season 4 wasn’t the final chapter. But if the viewing figures and passion for the show continues, it’d be hard to see why Emily in Paris would finish, but ultimately it’s up to Netflix to decide.

