You can celebrate Disneyland's 70th at home via Disney+

The streaming service has released 16 new Park POVs

You can ride Radiator Spring Racers, Rise of the Resistance, and countless other attractions in exceptional quality

Disney Parks around the world are a whole host of fun, but what if I told you that you could experience and ‘ride’ some of the best attractions at Disneyland right from the comfort of your home? Well, that’s a possibility now for a handful of the best attractions, including classics and more modern debuts, as there are full ride POVs on Disney+.

These pro-shot, excellently edited ride-alongs for some of the most popular attractions at the original Disney park dropped this week in honor of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, the same day the Walt Disney animatronic made its official debut. It’s also a massive expansion as Disney dropped a ride-along for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance for May the 4th, just a few weeks back.

This is a much bigger drop, though, providing anyone with a Disney+ account a taste of Disneyland. 16 more ‘Parks POVs’ as the streamer puts it, have arrived, covering classics like Haunted Mansion and Big Thunder Mountain to Radiator Springs Racers and a walk-through of Cars land. The total of Park POVs is now at 17.

(Image credit: Disneyland)

Whether you’re someone who frequents the parks, doesn’t go that often, or are in the lead-up to a visit, these are all pretty great. And the quality also bests what we’ve had on YouTube for years – you have the best seat with a camera in a rig (likely) right in the front row, and it’s all edited well, even turning to view something as you might on the ride.

Disney shot all of these with either a Sony FX6, RED Raptor, or a Ronin 4D, and the decision was made based on the attraction or land that was captured. The Sony FX6 was great in low-light scenarios, likely Rise of the Resistance and Cars Land. Regardless of the camera, these were mixed and mastered at UHD quality with HDR and SDR, with audio either in 5.1 or 2.0.

Even though it’s not particularly brand new this drop, I’d start with Rise of the Resistance, whether or not you're a Star Wars fan. It’s a tour-de-force of an attraction that combines multiple ride systems and, let’s be clear, join the resistance. After that, you can roam around Galaxy’s Edge West – aka Batuu – and might just encounter a Stormtrooper or two.

(Image credit: Disney+)

All of these Parks POV are captured when the parks are empty as well, so you really get the feeling of a front row seat to the experience. After a trip into far, far away, I’d take a ride on Route 66 and check out Radiator Spring Racers – this is one of my favorite rides in all of Disney’s California Adventure.

You can see just how good the environment that Walt Disney Imagineering made, as the course really puts you into the film Cars – you can also stream that on one of the best streaming services, Disney+ – and after that, you can even mosey down the main boulevard of Radiator Springs and see the whole place come to life.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Also captured here with this drop of 16 Disneyland Park POVs are Pirates of the Caribbean – complete with an extra drop that Disney World doesn’t have – Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise with a skipper just for yourself, Indiana Jones Adventure, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and even a walk down Main Street U.S.A.

Here’s a full list of the Park POVs dropped for Disneyland’s 70th on Disney+:

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars

Avengers Campus

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Cars Land

Haunted Mansion

Hollywood Land

Indiana Jones Adventure

Incredicoaster

Jungle Cruise

Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey's ToonTown

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Radiator Springs Racers

Soarin' Around the World

Tiana's Bayou Adventure

I watched a good few of these already, and can share that they were a hit with my nieces as well. So, definitely fun for the whole family, and I especially like that it brings a bit of the Disney Parks into your home with excellent quality.

The super-cut of the new nighttime spectaculars, including 'Paint the Night' and 'It's Wondrous', is a really nice touch. You can read more about those and other elements of the 70th celebration for Disneyland here.

Let’s just hope there are more of these coming. I, for one, would love to see Guardians of the Galaxy, Tower of Terror, or Kilimanjaro Safaris from Disney World.

