Star Wars Day deals: the best offers available on May the 4th

Star Wars Day 2022 is now well underway and there's lots for fans of adventures set in a galaxy far, far away to celebrate. To do our part, we've picked out all the best Star Wars Day deals that we've spotted from across the web at various retailers and official stores for you to check out.

There are new product launches at the likes of Lego and the Disney Store today but it's also an opportunity for other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy to launch their own Star Wars Day deals with discounts on toys, merch, collectables, games and so much more. You can browse through all the sales just below and we've also highlighted a few specific deals further down the page, too.

The best Star Wars Day deals

Star Wars Rebel Alliance Figure Set: $33.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $9 – Get five of the most iconic characters from the original Star Wars trilogy in this discounted set of 3.75-inch collectible figures. It includes R2-D2, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker, as well as a selection of weapons and accessories for each character.

Star Wars toys and collectables: up to 50% off at Best Buy

Best Buy has taken up to 50% off a wide selection of Star Wars toys and collectables. You can save on everything from Baby Yoda plushies to Funko Pop figures and Lego sets. Prices start at just $5.99.

Lego Star Wars sets: from $13.99 at Best Buy

A handful of Star Wars Lego sets are reduced at Best Buy to celebrate May the 4th. There are a couple of cheaper options that start as low as $13.99 but you can also pick up more advanced sets including Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter and the Imperial Probe Droid.

Star Wars: R2-D2 Tamagotchi: $19.99 $11.19 at Amazon

Save $9 – This inexpensive and gimmicky spin-off on the familiar 90s toy gets you to take care of your own R2-D2. As well as keeping the perky droid charged and clean, you can also play two mini-games with him and teach him 19 different skills. It's all a bit of cheap fun, right?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $19.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Save $5 – If you haven't played it yet, now's the perfect time to pick up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order while it's down to just $15 on all formats at Best Buy. It's a terrific low price for the authentic action-adventure spin-off from Titanfall and Apex Legends creators Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars plush toys: from $22.50 at Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear has discounts of up to 30% across a selection of Star Wars plush toys. Some of the characters featured include Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano and everyone's favourite - Baby Yoda.

After this, Star Wars fans don't have long to wait for the next chapter in the series as the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on May 27. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back as Obi-Wan and Darth Vader, respectively, so it's clear why we're excited to see what's in store later this month.