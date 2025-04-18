This Tie Fighter stand for the Echo Dot lets your Alexa smart speaker join the dark side

With Star Wars Celebration 2025 officially underway in Japan and just 17 days until May the 4th – better known as Star Wars Day – you might be asking yourself, "Where are all the new products themed around the best characters and stories from a galaxy far, far away?"

While TechRadar has already given you an exclusive first look at Audio-Technica Star Wars The Mandalorian, R2-D2, Grogu, and Darth Vader earbuds, and Lego has unveiled nine new sets all under the Star Wars theme, there is more.

And if you were bummed about the exclusive products available at Star Wars Celebration only, here’s some good news – a number of those products from the likes of Star Wars, Hasbro, Lego, and Amazon Devices are now up for order on Amazon.com.

Dark Dot

Kicking things off is a new stand for your Echo Devices that is perfect if your allegiance is with the Sith, Dark Side, or even the First Order. That’s right, Amazon is now making a Star Wars Tie Fighter Stand for the Echo Dot fourth and fifth gen.

The circular, orb-like Alexa-powered smart speaker will sit in the middle, occupying the cockpit and main hull of the acclaimed starship. Two panels stick out from the left and right sides, acting as the ship's wings to lift the Echo Dot off the ground.

Even neater, though, is that the LED ring at the bottom of the Echo Dot, which normally glows blue when Alexa is listening, green when you have a notification, or red when the microphones are muted, will glow throughout the shell of the Tie Fighter.

Among Echo stands, this Tie Fighter one punches above the rest. There is even cable management on the back, and it won’t obscure any functionality of the smart speaker. If you’re sold, the Star Wars Tie Fighter Stand for Amazon Echo Dot will be available later today.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lego)

As a Lego fan, I’ll never say no to another new set, and after dropping nine sets, the leaders in brick-building have dropped yet another new set. And fans of Rogue One or Andor are in for a real treat.

This is the brand-new Lego Star Wars K-2SO Security Droid, which will stand over 15 inches high once built. And as you might suspect from a figure, it’ll be poseable and comes with a placard that you’ll build detailing this droid's specs. You’ll also score a K-2SO standard-sized Minifigure.

Lego is taking pre-orders now for the K-2SO Security Droid set for $89.99, and it will ship on August 1, 2025.

Beyond the Tie Fighter Echo Dot Stand and this K-2SO Security Droid Lego, a few other products are going up for order in a bit on Amazon – many go live at 12PM ET today – and we’re listing our favorites below. Considering many of these were thought to be exclusive to Celebration in Japan, it’s a nice surprise.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo: $24.99 at Amazon Fans of Star Wars: A New Hope take notice, this is the new Han Solo The Black Series action figure from Hasbro, and will be up for order for $24.99 from Amazon. It’s modeled after the character as seen in the film and includes a blaster belt.