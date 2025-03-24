New Andor season 2 trailer has got Star Wars fans asking the same question – and it includes an ominous call back to Rogue One's official teaser

Wait, that's not who I think it is, is it?

Lucasfilm has released the final trailer for Andor season 2

Star Wars fans think it teases a possible appearance from Darth Vader

The teaser also includes a reference to Rogue One's official trailer

There's less than four weeks to go until Andor season 2 is released – and, just like London buses, after waiting so long for one trailer, we've received two in quick succession.

That's right, exactly one month (at the time of publication) since Andor season 2's first trailer made its worldwide debut on February 24, Lucasfilm has released one final teaser before the show returns.

It's a more suspense-filled trailer than its predecessor, too, which speaks to the heightened stakes at play as the embryonic Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire's major players position themselves for the battles ahead.

The trailer's runtime comes in at a snappy 82 seconds, but there's a lot to unpack from the footage within. Sure, there are numerous scenes and clips from the acclaimed Star Wars series' first season 2 trailer, but there's enough new material to whet our appetite ahead of the forthcoming entry's Disney+ debut.

The trailer's been live for less than two hours (again, at the time of writing), but there's one specific clip that's dominated fan discussions in the immediate aftermath of its release. Indeed, at the 0:52 mark, Dedra Meero, one of the Empire's Imperial Security bigwigs, is seen clutching at her jacket collar, which suggests she's struggling to breathe.

Star Wars devotees don't need a second invitation to hazard a guess about what's going on. Indeed, as many have pointed on a couple of Reddit threads, it appears Meero is being force-choked by... someone.

Orson Krennic isn't the guy I'm talking about (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

That begs the question: if Meero is being force-choked, who is the likely culprit? There's only one individual who's renowned for squeezing the air out of people's throats: Darth Vader.

Is the Star Wars franchise's legendary Sith Lord going to make a brief cameo in Andor's second season, then? Maybe. After all, he made a telling cameo in one of the best Disney+ shows' soon-to-be sequel movie Star Wars: Rogue One, which actually came out in 2016 but will pick up where Andor season 2's story leaves off. Vader is knocking about at this point on the Star Wars timeline, so I wouldn't rule out an appearance from the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker.

That said, other fans think Meero is simply having a panic attack. That's also a possibility, especially if a severely traumatic event occurs that involves her. Anyone who's suffered a panic attack knows how they can take your breath away and/or make it hard to breathe, so maybe that's all that's happening here.

The critically acclaimed series returns for its final season.Don’t miss the three-episode premiere of Andor, streaming April 22 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D5KyqZ2VMfMarch 24, 2025

But I digress. Andor season 2's latest trailer also contains an ominous call back to Rogue One's own trailers – and no, I'm not talking about the numerous characters who are slated to appear in season 2, and who also show up in Rogue One.

I am, in fact, talking about the spine-chilling siren that can be heard throughout this teaser's near-90-second runtime. Okay, said klaxon can only be heard once Rogue One's official trailer (at the 1:10 mark, to be exact), but it's nonetheless a fun little Easter egg that further strengthens the ties between Andor and its movie sibling.

When will Andor season 2 be released? And who's a part of its cast?

The revolution will be televised in late April (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Andor season 2's release date was announced last September. It'll make its debut on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on April 21 (US) and April 22 (UK and Australia). It'll launch on those dates with a three-season premiere, too, so you'll have plenty to watch on release day.

As for when new episodes will air, they'll arrive in three additional episodic batches of three on a weekly basis. So, episodes 4 through 6 will be released on April 28 (US) and April 29 (UK and Australia), and so on.

On the cast front, Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Denise Gough are just six faces returning from season 1. New additions to the cast include Ben Mendelsohn, who reprises his role as Orson Krennic from Rogue One, and Alan Tudyk, who is also back as his Rogue One character in K-2SO. You can read about the rest of the show's cast, as well as other important details, in my dedicated Andor season 2 hub.