Finally, Andor season 2 has a Disney Plus release date – and it's a missed opportunity for the best Star Wars show

Andor season 2's official Disney Plus release date was announced at D23 Brasil 2024

The highly-rated Star Wars show will return in April 2025

It's unclear if it'll get a three-episode premiere like its predecessor

Get ready for the the best Star Wars show to return, everyone, because – finally – Andor season 2 has a release date.

The critically-acclaimed Disney Plus series, whose second season will also be its last, will make its debut on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. That's when the sci-fi spy thriller will make its grand return in the US, anyway – it'll launch a day later (April 23) in the UK and Australia.

The release date for Andor's final installment was first unveiled to D23 Brasil Expo 2024 attendees last Saturday (November 9). Minutes after the initial announcement was made, it was also confirmed more widely on various Star Wars social media accounts, including X/Twitter (see below).

On April 22, 2025, #Andor returns to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/c6P3pdNBi6November 9, 2024

It's unclear if Andor season 2 will, like its forebear, debut with a three-episode premiere. However, the series' last season will cover the four years leading up to Rogue One, with four episodic trilogies – essentially, three episodes apiece – focusing on a specific event in the Rebel Alliance's burgeoning war with the Galactic Empire. Speaking to TechRadar ahead of season 1's launch, showrunner Tony Gilroy said fans can expect some "very sexy" time jumps as they follow Cassian Andor and his fellow rebels' ongoing mission to overthrow their Imperial foes.

"In the first year, it's a story set across, like, a Friday, Saturday, and a Sunday," Gilroy teased. "Then, we jump a year and we set that story around seven days. Then, we jump another year and I think that's told across two weeks. The last block will tell a story set in the five days before Rogue One, so it's very cool. From a storytelling point of view, it's very sexy."

Going rogue ahead of Star Wars Day

Andor season 2 won't speed onto Disney Plus in time for Star Wars Day 2025 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Andor fans, myself included, were disappointed when Disney confirmed that one of the best Disney Plus shows' final chapter wouldn't be released this year. Indeed, in late 2023 Disney revealed which Marvel and Star Wars series would land on Disney Plus throughout 2024, but Andor season 2 wasn't among them. Almost 12 months on, then, I'm delighted that my all-time favorite Star Wars show (sorry, The Mandalorian) will return in, at the time of writing, five months.

Pleased though I am, season 2's April 2025 release feels like a missed opportunity. In recent years, it's been tradition for new Star Wars shows to make their debuts on Star Wars Day. Otherwise known as May 4, it's the day on which Star Wars fans celebrate everything to do with Lucasfilm's legendary sci-fi franchise. The decision to release Andor's sophomore season two weeks earlier, then, seems like a bizarre one.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a telling reason why Andor season 2 won't be released on May 4, though. Next year, that date falls on a Sunday, so it would be even stranger if Disney and Lucasfilm elected to release the new season of a highly-anticipated series over the weekend. Nevertheless, I still think it would have been smarter for it to launch closer to Star Wars Day, even if it was just a week later than the date that's been announced, on April 29.

Regardless, there'll be plenty for me to cover ahead of release, as well as in and around season 2's launch, so keep your eyes fixed on TechRadar for more Andor-related news. In the meantime, read my review of Andor season 1 to see what all the fuss is about (if you haven't watched it on one of the world's best streaming services yet). Alternatively, you can read more of my Andor and Star Wars coverage in the articles linked below.