Marvel and Star Wars confirm Disney Plus shows for 2024, and it's bad news for Andor fans

Disney has announced its line-up of Marvel and Star Wars shows that'll be released in 2024 – and those waiting for Andor season 2 are going to be disappointed.
In a press release detailing what series will launch on Disney Plus next year, the entertainment behemoth revealed two Star Wars and three Marvel projects will make their debuts on the streaming giant. Unfortunately, where the former is concerned, Andor season 2 isn't among the trio that'll arrive in the next 12 months.
Indeed, Disney revealed Star Wars: The Acolyte, the first live-action production set during the iconic sci-fi franchise's High Republic era, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – a series that takes inspiration from beloved '80s film The Goonies – are the only Lucasfilm-developed shows coming in 2024. Star Wars fans, then, shouldn't expect to see the second and final installment of Andor do likewise.
That's a big shame, too. In our review of Star Wars: Andor, we called it a "blood-pumping spy thriller that might be the best Star Wars show yet". After a slow start (from a viewership perspective) upon release in August 2022, Andor season 1 eventually became a hit for Disney Plus, with fans old and new suggesting it was one of the best Disney Plus shows ever made.
Given its popularity and critical acclaim, viewers have been waiting with bated breath for Andor's second season to arrive. With the show's next installment having been in development for a while, some fans were hopeful it would debut in 2024. However, thanks to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, production has been delayed on the Diego Luna-starring series, meaning we'll likely have to wait until 2025 for the show to return.
Mimics, magic, and mutants are coming to Disney Plus
As mentioned, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding further with three TV series next year as well. We already knew Marvel's Echo will debut on the platform – plus sister streamer Hulu – on January 10, 2024, so fans of the world's biggest superhero franchise can stream something new after New Year's Day.
Now, though, we know which shows will be joining it in 2024. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – the Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spin-off previously known as Agatha: Coven of Chaos – is also releasing sometime next year, with one Agatha star suggesting it'll arrive in late 2024. The pair will be joined by X-Men 97, another Marvel Phase 5 TV show that acts as a direct sequel to beloved 90s shows X-Men: The Animated Series.
Official launch dates are yet to be revealed (Echo aside) for any of these series, and it'll be a while before we get word on when they'll debut on one of the world's best streaming services.
That isn't a complete surprise, either – Disney has dealt with numerous issues over the past 12 months, including a multitude of release schedule rejigs amid the Hollywood strikes. As well as the above shows, Deadpool 3 will be the only MCU movie to arrive in theaters in 2024. Disney, though, will have a number of non-Marvel films coming to cinemas next year, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus.
On the TV front, there will new entries in some top-tier Disney Plus and Hulu shows, as well as highly anticipated new series to enjoy. The Bear season 3 and Extraordinary season 2 are among the former, while Shogun, Renegade Nell, and The Artful Dodger (UK and Ireland) are three of the latter.
