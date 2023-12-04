Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer reveals menacing villain, Baby Kong, and a pink Godzilla

The first trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has been revealed – and it looks like another riveting, albeit silly monster mash of a popcorn action movie.

One of 2024's most anticipated new movies, the fifth film in Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse franchise will see the titular titans team up for the second time – if you count Godzilla vs Kong's ending, anyway – to combat a new, menacing threat.

Understandably, the movie's first teaser doesn't give away too much from a plot perspective. Even so, based on the footage that's shown, we have some thoughts on aspects of its story.

For starters, we get a really good look at the movie's villain. Dubbed the Scar King, the ape-like titan is believed to be the ancient foe of Kong's ancestors. It sounds like he'll be a formidable match for Kong and Godzilla, too, given some of the dialog we hear in the trailer, meaning the pair will have to unite to thwart the Scar King's play for dominance of the Earth.

Speaking of Godzilla, he's received a glow-up for his next cinematic outing. We see the iconic kaiju encased in ice at one point in the trailer – anybody else getting King Ghidorah vibes from Godzilla: King of the Monsters here? – but it isn't long before he emerges from his glacial cocoon sporting a new, pink look. Oh, and his atomic breath ability is also pink, which suggests it'll be even more powerful than before.

There are plenty more teases that suggest the film will answer some big questions from previous movies, as well as giving us a potential glimpse at the franchise's future.

Official poster for ‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’.In theaters on April 12. pic.twitter.com/FFpkgvGfZiDecember 3, 2023 See more

Regarding the former, we see the Scar King has left a giant red handprint on a structure in the Hollow Earth (the subterranean world where titans come from). We've seen similar handprints in Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs Kong, too, so is the Scar King responsible for those? If so, were they left as warning signs for other titans that he plans to return (if he's been entombed somewhere)? And, considering that one of said handprints is found on Kong's former home of Skull Island, is the Scar King – not the Skullcrawlers as previously presumed – responsible for the death of Kong's kin?

As for the film series' future, we see a baby ape introduce itself to Kong and the Hollow Earth-dwelling humans at points in the teaser. Is this creature the offspring of Kong, or is it a misdirect of some sort? It's likely the former, especially when you consider that rumors of a Godzilla vs Kong sequel suggested its story might center around the Son of Kong.

We'll find out for sure when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives in theaters worldwide on April 12, 2024. And, regardless of whether all of these questions get answered, we're glad 2021's Godzilla vs Kong was the beginning of the Monsterverse, not its end.

Where to watch every Monsterverse film and TV show

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is filling in some of the gaps in Legendary's Monsterverse. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Like us, we suspect the impending launch of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is making you want to re-watch every Monsterverse movie and TV show to date.

Well, now is as good a time as any to do so. Right now on Apple TV Plus, the first Monsterverse series – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which is set between 2014's Godzilla and 2019's King of the Monsters – is answering some of our biggest questions about the titan-researching institution and the wider Monsterverse. But, if you want a complete rundown of everything that's happened in Legendary's kaiju-based universe so far, you'll need to stream the other movies, too. Here's how to do so, plus where you can watch each one in the US, UK, and Australia:

Godzilla (2014) – Max (US), Netflix (UK), Foxtel / Stan (Australia)

(2014) – Max (US), Netflix (UK), Foxtel / Stan (Australia) Kong: Skull Island (2017) – rent or buy (US), Netflix (UK), Paramount Plus/Binge/Foxtel (Australia)

(2017) – rent or buy (US), Netflix (UK), Paramount Plus/Binge/Foxtel (Australia) Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Netflix (US), rent or buy (UK), Netflix/Paramount Plus/Binge (Australia)

(2019) – Netflix (US), rent or buy (UK), Netflix/Paramount Plus/Binge (Australia) Godzilla vs Kong (2021) – Netflix/Max (US), Netflix (UK), rent or buy (Australia)

(2021) – Netflix/Max (US), Netflix (UK), rent or buy (Australia) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023) – Apple TV Plus (worldwide)