Fallout TV show trailer opens the vault on Prime Video's apocalyptically authentic series

The official teaser trailer for Amazon's TV adaptation of Fallout has finally emerged from its vault – and, in true dystopian fashion, it looks devastatingly fantastic.

Mere days after the Fallout TV show's first-look images were released online, we've received our first footage-based glimpse into Prime Video's wonderfully realized take on Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic role-playing game series. And, we don't know about you, but we're getting very good vibes from the two-minute long teaser.

The Fallout TV show's official teaser debuted online alongside its grand reveal at CCXP Brazil 2023. Indeed, non-CCXP attendees had been glued to a YouTube livestream, complete with a countdown clock from inside Vault 33 – the underground bunker that the Prime Video series is initially set in – since it began earlier today (December 2). Clearly, Amazon was preparing to unveil something special, and it just so happens it was a proper trailer for its Fallout live-action show.

Just like the images that were revealed on Tuesday (November 28) – read up on these seven things Fallout's first images don't tell you while you're here – the teaser is packed with plenty of nods and references to the wider Fallout universe.

That should come as no surprise, really, as the shows is set in the same realm as its video game counterparts. Still, it's pleasing to see how Amazon Studios and Kilter Films have authentically recaptured every single detail from Bethesda's beloved game franchise, with the show's tonality, imagery, and production design all in keeping with the world built by Bethesda and other game developers in the franchise's 10-strong game line-up.

"I do not think you would be willing to do what it takes to survive up here." #FALLOUT December 2, 2023

For those who missed it earlier this week, here's the story synopsis: "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

"200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind – and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

Ella Purnell (Arcane, Yellowjackets) plays Lucy, the show's primary protagonist. She's joined by Walton Goggins (Invincible, Ant-Man 2) as The Ghoul, a mysterious and morally complex gunslinger, and Aaron Moten (Emancipation) as Maximus, a member of iconic Fallout group The Brotherhood of Steel, as the series' other main leads. Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks), who plays Lucy's father Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33, is among the show' supporting cast members.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld, Reminiscence) developed and wrote the live-action series for Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services. Nolan is also on directing duties for three of the Fallout series' episodes, as well as being an executive producer alongside Joy, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner. The latter duo have also been installed as Fallout's showrunners, too.

Will Fallout make it onto our best Prime Video shows when it arrives on April 12, 2024? We'll have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure – Prime Video missed an apocalyptic trick with that Fallout TV show release date reveal in late October. Just saying.