We’re now six episodes into The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and the Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) love triangle is getting messier by the minute.

As of episode 5 – which was told from Conrad’s perspective – we’ve had flashbacks of Conrad and Belly in bed together, with Conrad still metaphorically setting himself on fire to try and make Belly’s life easier. The peach stand scene has been the pinnacle of this so far, but as of writing, Belly is still planning to wed Jeremiah even though everybody thinks she’s an idiot for doing so. Boo.

To catch you up, Belly has been in a strange love triangle with the two brothers since season 1. She accepted Jeremiah’s half-baked wedding proposal after he failed to graduate from college and even though he generally has no prospects – to borrow a term from Pride & Prejudice. He didn’t even follow through with a good engagement ring, needing the mother of all microscopes to see the diamond at all. Of course, it’s not all about material things, but if Jeremiah even remotely cared about Belly or himself, that’d be nice. Meanwhile, Conrad returned home for his mother’s memorial service to find out the news, cried, and now is spending a lot of time deeply yearning for the woman he loves.

In a rational world, we’d want Conrad to move on with his life, realizing that any time further spent on Belly is time wasted. But in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, we want Conrad and Belly to have a happy ever after, and thanks to one excruciating scene in episode 6, we’re closer to giving Jeremiah the permanent boot than ever.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 finally turns its back on Jeremiah and it feels amazing

JEREMIAH FISHER YOUR TIME IS UP, YOU'RE DONE! WELCOME HOME BELLYCONRAD CHEATERS! #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/tKD581qoiMAugust 13, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 is the closest we’ve come to Conrad and Belly actually admitting their feelings for each other. I went through all the feelings possible in a matter of nanoseconds while watching the now infamous wound scene that saw Conrad come in from the pool with a nasty wound that needs dressing, and luckily for him, Belly is on hand to play nurse. The wound cleaning begins, and the tension and chemistry between the two is practically spilling over the bathroom sink. They lean in towards each other, almost kissing, before Conrad fearfully breaks away and leaves the room. Of course, we have Taylor Swift soundtracking the entire thing in the background.

It’s the clearest turning point we’ve had to signal that Conrad and Belly are truly endgame, and we’ll likely see Jeremiah’s wedding proposal dramatically come crashing down at some point in the next few episodes. Given it’s technically the halfway point of season 3, we can’t be too surprised that such an obvious U-turn has been deployed at this stage, but it’s still vindicating to see Jeremiah finally be regarded as a villain. He has nothing to offer anyone, and frankly, I’d be hosting a party when he finally makes an exit. Party hats and all, let’s really live on the edge.

Will Jeremiah fully leave the show? Unlikely, but I’d like to see him swap places with Conrad entirely. The first three episodes of season 3 of the Prime Video show held Conrad at a distance while Jeremiah got what he wanted, so it makes symmetrical sense for Jeremiah to retreat towards the final episodes as a complete bookend. Plus, it’s going to make for some absolutely explosive drama when Jeremiah does finally get rejected.

There’s a huge question mark over where this leaves Belly, but I’m not entirely sure The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cares too much about her individual welfare. Why let good decisions and mental health stand in the way of even better television, right? If we work on the assumption Belly being healthily single is out of the question, episode 6 finally puts us on course towards a Conrad-Belly love story, so buckle up.